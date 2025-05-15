Learn herbicide uses for land management at a landowner workshop May 30 in New Florence

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), MFA, and Quail Forever for a landowner workshop focused on herbicide use for land management. This workshop will be held on May 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in New Florence. The exact location of the workshop will be provided upon registration.

Participants will spend the morning in a classroom-like setting learning safe handling techniques, proper protective gear, understanding herbicide labels, herbicide storage methods, and sprayer calibration. Then, they will head outdoors for the afternoon where they will view application demonstrations in various habitat management practices as it relates to food plots, forestry, grassland, invasive species, and pond management.

This free event is open to all ages, and registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CW. Questions about this event can be sent to Ben Diekmann at ben.diekmann@mdc.mo.gov.