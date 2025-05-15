Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,524 in the last 365 days.

Learn herbicide uses for land management at a landowner workshop May 30 in New Florence

Body

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC), MFA, and Quail Forever for a landowner workshop focused on herbicide use for land management. This workshop will be held on May 30 from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. in New Florence. The exact location of the workshop will be provided upon registration.

Participants will spend the morning in a classroom-like setting learning safe handling techniques, proper protective gear, understanding herbicide labels, herbicide storage methods, and sprayer calibration. Then, they will head outdoors for the afternoon where they will view application demonstrations in various habitat management practices as it relates to food plots, forestry, grassland, invasive species, and pond management.

This free event is open to all ages, and registration is required. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4CW. Questions about this event can be sent to Ben Diekmann at ben.diekmann@mdc.mo.gov.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Learn herbicide uses for land management at a landowner workshop May 30 in New Florence

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more