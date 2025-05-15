Learn all about paddle sports with MDC in Columbia May 27

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Join MDC staff at the Boone County Nature School May 27 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. to learn about the wonderful world of paddle sports. Missouri boasts plenty of rivers, streams, and lakes, and paddle sports allow you to explore these areas in an up close and personal way. Participants of this free event will learn about paddling equipment and techniques before hitting the water for themselves.

All equipment for this event will be provided. Participants are asked to dress for the weather, wear closed-toe shoes, and to bring a water bottle and sunscreen. This event is open to participants ages 12 and older, and those under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Register at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4yZ. Questions about this event can be sent to Jenna Stiek at jenna.stiek@mdc.mo.gov. The Boone County Nature School is located at 8989 S. Tom Bass Road in Columbia.