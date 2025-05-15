Iowa’s Labor Force Participation Rate Increases to 67.2 Percent as Businesses Add 5,000 Jobs

Iowa Workforce Development Communications

For Immediate Release

Date: May 15, 2025

Contact: Jesse Dougherty

Telephone: 515-725-5487

Email: communications@iwd.iowa.gov

DES MOINES, IOWA – Iowa’s labor force participation rate rose to 67.2 percent in April as 5,000 Iowans joined the workforce. Meanwhile, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose to 3.5 percent in April, up slightly from 3.4 percent in March. Iowa’s jobless rate was 2.8 percent one year ago. The U.S. unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent in April.

The total number of unemployed Iowans increased to 60,600 in April from 58,600 in March.

The total number of working Iowans increased to 1,667,100 in April. This figure is 3,000 higher than in March and 4,500 higher than one year ago. The labor force participation rate increased to 67.2 percent from 67.0 percent in March.

“April’s report showed significant job growth, as well as more Iowans returning to the workforce,” said Beth Townsend, Executive Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “We saw new workers from all age groups coming back into the workforce to take jobs in construction, health care, leisure and hospitality, as well as accounting and tax services. The good news for Iowans coming back into the workforce is that there are still more than 50,000 jobs available at IowaWorks.gov.”

Seasonally Adjusted Nonfarm Employment

Iowa businesses added 5,200 jobs in April, elevating total nonfarm employment to 1,599,200. Private service industries fueled most of the gains with 4,100 jobs added since March, although goods-producing sectors advanced by 800 jobs. Overall, private industry has reduced staffing levels since last April, shedding 6,100 jobs, while total nonfarm employment is down 3,100 jobs for the year.

Professional and business services have gained the most jobs since March (+1,400). This increase is the first since October and was due mostly to professional, scientific, and technical services hiring (+1,100) although administrative support and waste management services also advanced in April (+500). Construction gained 1,300 jobs. This was the third consecutive increase for the sector equating to 2,800 jobs added since January. Leisure and hospitality gained 900 jobs. This increase was due entirely to hiring within arts, entertainment, and recreational industries. Accommodation and food services establishments continued to reduce staffing levels in April and has not added jobs since October. Job losses by sector were light compared to the gains and were limited to trade, transportation, and utilities (-500) and manufacturing (-500). Durable goods losses were responsible for most of those jobs shed within Iowa’s factories.

Annually, job gains have been highest in health care and social assistance (+5,200). Other services are up 2,000 jobs and have steadily trended up over the last 12 months. Government (a sector that includes federal, state, and local political subdivisions, as well as schools, universities, and public hospitals) is up 3,000 jobs annually, with a majority of that increase stemming from hiring within local government entities. Since last April, manufacturing industries have shed the most jobs (-7,400). Durable goods factories have been responsible for most of the jobs pared (-5,400). Professional and business services follows with 3,300 jobs shed annually. These losses are split between both administrative and support services along with professional, scientific, and technical services.

Employment and Unemployment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Change from April March April March April 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Civilian labor force 1,727,700 1,722,700 1,710,800 5,000 16,900 Unemployment 60,600 58,600 48,100 2,000 12,500 Unemployment rate 3.5% 3.4% 2.8% 0.1 0.7 Employment 1,667,100 1,664,100 1,662,600 3,000 4,500 Labor Force Participation Rate 67.2% 67.0% 67.0% 0.2 0.2 U.S. unemployment rate 4.2% 4.2% 3.9% 0.0 0.3 Nonfarm Employment in Iowa, Seasonally Adjusted Data Total Nonfarm Employment 1,599,200 1,594,000 1,602,300 5,200 -3,100 Mining 2,200 2,200 2,300 0 -100 Construction 85,400 84,100 86,300 1,300 -900 Manufacturing 217,300 217,800 224,700 -500 -7,400 Trade, transportation and utilities 312,700 313,200 312,400 -500 300 Information 18,000 17,800 18,200 200 -200 Financial activities 106,000 105,300 106,500 700 -500 Professional and business services 143,200 141,800 146,500 1,400 -3,300 Education and health services 244,900 244,200 239,500 700 5,400 Leisure and hospitality 142,700 141,800 144,100 900 -1,400 Other services 57,500 56,800 55,500 700 2,000 Government 269,300 269,000 266,300 300 3,000 Data Subject To Revision

Unemployment Insurance Claims for Iowa % Change from April March April March April 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Initial claims 7,963 8,502 8,189 -6.3% -2.8% Continued claims Benefit recipients 20,248 27,209 16,133 -25.6% 25.5% Weeks paid 52,563 79,773 38,933 -34.1% 35.0% Amount paid $27,862,791 $43,186,419 $20,042,169 -35.5% 39.0%

MEDIA ALERT: Local data for April 2025 will be posted to the IWD website on Tuesday, May 20, 2025. Statewide data for May 2025 will be released on Thursday, June 19, 2025.

Visit Iowa Labor Market Information for more information about current and historical data, labor force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.