Houston Asian Jaycee Foundation 2025 Scholarship Banquet Honors 12 Emerging Leaders

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Houston Asian Jaycee Foundation (HAJF) is pleased to announce that it held its 2025 Scholarship Banquet on April 19 at Signature Manor in Houston, Texas. The evening convened community leaders, past presidents of the Houston International Jaycees, and dedicated supporters to honor twelve exceptional scholars. Each recipient was selected for their academic achievements, leadership potential, and demonstrated commitment to community service. Attendees enjoyed a program that included opening remarks by HAJF President Katherine Cheng Arif , student reflections on the impact of scholarship support, and a celebratory presentation of awards totaling over $28,000.At the elegant Signature Manor, HAJF presented over $28,000 in scholarships to students aged 17–24 whose achievements exemplify leadership, perseverance, service, and excellence. This year’s recipients include:• Jonathan Niu, a senior at Glenda Dawson High School bound for Rice University to study Computer Science. He has balanced academic rigor with a passion for culinary experimentation and community engagement.• Jocelyn Chiu, Stratford High School valedictorian (6.50 GPA) and University of Texas at Austin incoming biology or public health major. A gifted musician, she has raised more than $100,000 for scholarships and service initiatives.• Alex Tang, National Merit Scholarship semifinalist and Eagle Scout who co founded and leads AYLUS Bellaire. Fluent in Chinese, he pursues journalism, photography, and volunteer work.• Matthew Niu, also from Glenda Dawson High School, who will study Electrical and Computer Engineering at Rice University and has actively led community service projects.• Kaitlynn Tai, Stratford High School senior enrolling at NYU’s Gallatin School to design an individualized major that reflects her interdisciplinary interests.• Hannah Nicholas, a UT Austin Biomedical Engineering student and Naval ROTC midshipman, who plans to integrate advanced technologies into naval medicine as a future Navy physician.• Baylee Chau, a freshman business major on the pre dental track, works as an accounting clerk while volunteering extensively in healthcare outreach.• Ava Le, Stratford High School valedictorian, founder of her school’s Chess Club and Jayteens Houston Chapter 401(c), logging over 400 volunteer hours and pursuing Management Information Systems at Texas A&M.• Elysia Li, Dulles High School senior who will study Game Design at SCAD after contributing more than 250 service hours leading art initiatives.• Alice Tian, Rice University Bioengineering graduate entering Texas A&M School of Engineering Medicine, with research experience in genetic diseases.• Eliran Masti, Kinder High School for the Performing and Visual Arts senior and Tommy Tune Award winner, advocating for equitable arts education.• Natalie Craver, Sweetwater High School senior and Sweetwater Jayteens president, who will pursue Nursing at the University of Texas at Tyler with aspirations to become a Nurse Practitioner.“At the heart of the Houston Asian Jaycee Foundation is the belief that service to humanity is the best work of life,” says Katherine Cheng Arif, HAJF President. “As part of the global Junior Chamber International network, we empower young people to become active citizens, bold changemakers, and compassionate leaders.”Founded in 2005, HAJF has invested in education, leadership development, and community service through scholarships, mentorship programs, and partnerships. Year after year, the Foundation has awarded financial assistance to students who demonstrate academic excellence and a commitment to uplifting others, reinforcing the idea that supporting youth today builds a stronger society tomorrow.For more information about the Houston Asian Jaycee Foundation and its scholarship program, please visit https://hajcfoundation.org/

