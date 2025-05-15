Information About Reconciliation Legislation Passed by Several Committees of the House of Representatives

A letter to the Honorable Jodey Arrington concerning Title II of H. Con. Res. 14, the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.