Submit Release
News Search

There were 963 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,450 in the last 365 days.

Information About Reconciliation Legislation Passed by Several Committees of the House of Representatives

A letter to the Honorable Jodey Arrington concerning Title II of H. Con. Res. 14, the concurrent resolution on the budget for fiscal year 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Information About Reconciliation Legislation Passed by Several Committees of the House of Representatives

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more