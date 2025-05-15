The Goddard School of Parsippany Celebrates One-Year Anniversary Under New Ownership

Goddard School of Parsippany celebrates 1 year under new ownership with a ribbon cutting ceremony on May 30, featuring Mayor Barberio and special activities.

PARSIPPANY, FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Goddard School of Parsippany , a premier early childhood education center, today announced its upcoming one-year anniversary celebration under the leadership of owner Nerale. The school will host a special Ribbon Cutting Ceremony and Anniversary Celebration on Thursday, May 30th, 2025, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at its location on 311 Smith Road, Parsippany The event will feature Parsippany Mayor James Barberio as a special guest, along with a lively Dance & Music Party performed by Miss Jolie. Families and community members are invited to enjoy fun activities for children, explore the school during an Open House, and partake in light refreshments."This milestone celebration represents our commitment to providing exceptional early childhood education in a nurturing, enriching environment where every child can thrive," said Nerale, owner of The Goddard School of Parsippany. "With over a decade of healthcare experience and as a mother of two, I'm dedicated to creating a space where children develop not just academically, but socially and emotionally as well."The Goddard School of Parsippany offers programs for infants through Pre-Kindergarten and is open year-round from 7:00 AM to 6:00 PM, with no major school breaks. The school features a Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum called the Wonder of Learning™, created by award-winning early childhood development experts, along with a distinctive Social Emotional Curriculum known as the Life Lesson Library."What sets our school apart is our blended approach to education that emphasizes both academic excellence and social-emotional development," Nerale added. "Our teachers are passionate about early childhood education and provide individualized attention to help each child develop at their own pace."In addition to its core curriculum, The Goddard School of Parsippany incorporates daily English and Spanish language learning and serves nutritious snacks and organic foods. The school also offers various enrichment programs designed to enhance the learning experience, including music and movement, foreign language exposure, and creative arts.The Goddard School of Parsippany has quickly established itself as a leader in early childhood education in the community, fostering strong partnerships between families and educators and creating a safe, inclusive, and joyful learning space for its students.For more information about The Goddard School of Parsippany or to schedule a tour, please call (973) 386-5550 or visit https://www.goddardschool.com/schools/nj/parsippany/parsippany About The Goddard School of ParsippanyThe Goddard School of Parsippany is dedicated to providing a nurturing and enriching learning environment for young children. With a play-based approach that encourages exploration and creativity, the school focuses on developing well-rounded students through a blend of academic, social, and emotional development. The curriculum incorporates STEAM education, literacy, and critical thinking skills, preparing children for future success. The Goddard School of Parsippany is committed to community involvement and social responsibility, regularly participating in local charitable initiatives and events that teach children the importance of kindness, empathy, and giving back.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.