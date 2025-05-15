SA’s unemployment rate in the threes once again

Release date: 15/05/25

South Australia’s unemployment rate remains near record lows, dipping back into the threes, well below the national average.

Data released today by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), shows South Australia’s unemployment rate fell to 3.9 per cent in April, down from 4.0 per cent in March.

This places South Australia well below the national average of 4.1 per cent, and as the equal lowest mainland state in the country along with NSW.

South Australia’s unemployment rate has only had a three in front of it 16 times since monthly records began 47 years ago. Each time has occurred under the Malinauskas Government.

Total employment remains the third highest on record at more than 960,000 people employed in South Australia, 63,100 more than at the time of the 2022 State Election.

Full time employment is the highest level on record, at over 635,000 people.

Quotes

Attributable to Stephen Mullighan

This excellent result demonstrates the strength of South Australia’s economy as we continue to outperform the national average.

The ABS has been collecting these records for 47 years and the only times SA’s unemployment rate has started with a three has been under the Malinauskas Labor Government.

Since coming to office, thousands more jobs have been created for South Australians with near record low unemployment.