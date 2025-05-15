Wrapping our arms around veterans’ families

Release date: 15/05/25

Veterans’ families are being honoured today as part of a Malinauskas Labor Government initiative to recognise loved ones and community who stand beside those who defend our nation.

Today marks the second Veterans’ Families Day in South Australia, and as we wrap our arms around veterans’ families, the MFS is wrapping one of their fire trucks in recognition of this date. This message of support will continue to be seen around the community, as the truck continues its duties over the next year.

The South Australian Metropolitan Fire Service is one of the state’s largest employers of veterans across the public sector personnel and it’s stepping up today to honour those families who provide this ongoing support.

This year, Veterans’ Families Day will be celebrated across multiple days, with local businesses providing one-off, exclusive deals and offers to South Australian veteran families as an acknowledgement of their support. Some examples include Kingpin Bowling Norwood, Strike Bowling and Holey Moley mini golf offering free games for families. Local hotels including the Avoca Hotel, Holdfast Hotel and the OG Hotel also have special offers for veterans’ families across the weekend.

These generous food and entertainment experiences aim to provide veteran families with dedicated time for family fun while fostering stronger connections with the broader South Australian community. Wrapping up the celebrations will be a veteran family day hosted on Sunday by The Partners of Veterans Association of S.A Branch at the Payneham RSL.

South Australia is the only Australian state to recognise Veterans’ Families Day, which was officially marked for the first time on 15 May last year, as a day of recognition for veteran families and the incredible sacrifices they make to support their family members who serve.

There are nearly 48,000 veterans in South Australia, including current and former serving members of the ADF. Veteran spouses, partners and children play a pivotal role in supporting ADF personnel through ongoing deployments, relocations, and the challenges of transition into civilian life and beyond.

These often-overlooked members of the veteran community make significant personal and professional sacrifices due to the unique nature of military life, and this dedicated day offers deserved recognition for their contributions.

*A full list of offers available to veteran families this Veterans’ Families Day can be found on the Veterans SA website: https://veteranssa.sa.gov.au/programs-events/upcoming-events/

Quotes

Attributed to Minister Szakacs

No one serves alone and Veterans’ Families Day is an important acknowledgement of the pivotal role families play in supporting our veterans both during and after service.

By extending celebrations for Veterans’ Families Day across multiple days, we hope to demonstrate our deep appreciation for the significant role veteran families play in our community.

The Malinauskas Government was proud to lead the nation in introducing this official day of recognition and we remain committed to investing in the broader veteran community to ensure they have access to the pathways and resources needed to thrive in our state.

Attributed to Veteran and Firefighter Jackson Haren

I’ve been with the MFS for just over a year, and I have found the skills I developed with the Airforce, such as situational awareness and the ability to work effectively under pressure, were an essential quality to becoming a firefighter.

Initiatives like Veterans’ Families Day is a fantastic way to show appreciation for our families who supported us, and continue to support us through our careers. A small gesture like this can have a big impact.

Attributed to MFS Chief Officer Jeff Swann

The MFS prides itself on being an employer of choice for veterans transitioning from Defence Force roles. We recognise the unique experience that veterans bring, and we actively support them in finding a fulfilling second career within emergency services.

The MFS culture has an ingrained respect for our Defence Force personnel, and by wrapping a fire truck we are providing a visual reminder of the important role families have in supporting our veterans.