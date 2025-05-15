Deputy Minister Sello Seitlholo delivers keynote address at 5-year Celebration of the Young Engineers Changemakers, 16 May

The Deputy Minister of water and Sanitation, Mr Sello Seitlholo, will on Friday, 16 May 2025, deliver a keynote address at the celebration of the Young Engineers Changemakers Programme (YECP) at the Sun International Time Square, Menlyn, Pretoria.

The Young Engineers Changemakers Programme was launched by Water Research Commission (WRC) in partnership with the Department of Science, Technology, and Innovation (DSTI) five (5) years ago, to empower a new generation of municipal engineers in efforts to contribute to sustainable service delivery.

It also provides opportunities for young South African engineers to partake in testing potential innovative water and sanitation solutions in real world sites and to gain the necessary skills required to drive municipalities of the future which are sustainable, liveable, and builds socio-technical infrastructure and services.

The celebration event will showcase the successes and lessons learnt from 5 years of the YECP and foster opportunities for enhanced support for the initiative.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 16 May 2025

Time: 10:00 – 13:00

Venue: Sun International Time Square, 209 Aramist Ave, Menlyn, Pretoria

