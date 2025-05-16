Global Roach Motel Market Set For 7.3% Growth, Reaching $1.19 Billion By 2029

Roach Motel Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The roach motel market size has exhibited strong growth in recent times, increasing from $0.87 billion in 2024 to an estimated $0.93 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.7%. This growth can be attributed to heightened awareness among consumers, growing concerns about cleanliness and pest control, increased understanding of health risks, worldwide demand for cockroach control products and services, and elevated spending on pest control products and services.

Where Is The Roach Motel Market Headed In The Future?

It's anticipated that this upward trajectory will continue into the future, with the roach motel market size expected to grow to $1.19 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 7.3%. This projected growth can be attributed to an increasing preference for eco-friendly and non-toxic solutions, greater demand for smart pest control solutions, escalating prevalence of cockroach infestations in urban areas, and an increasing demand for safe and effective pest control methods.

What Are The Key Drivers Of The Roach Motel Market Growth?

A significant driver of the roach motel market is the rising incidence of roach infestations. Roach infestation refers to a situation in which a large number of cockroaches invade a home or building, multiply quickly, and spread bacteria, allergens, and diseases, posing significant health risks. The increased incidence of roach infestation triggers conditions that promote their rapid breeding and survival, such as access to food, moisture, and shelter, enabling them to proliferate and spread within inhabited spaces.

Roach motels effectively combat the rising roach infestation by attracting cockroaches into a sealed, baited trap where they become stuck and cannot escape, providing an efficient and discreet method of controlling infestations in homes and businesses. For instance, in April 2024, according to the Direct Line Group, a UK-based public limited company, the UK witnessed a 3% increase in cockroach infestation callouts compared to 2022, rising from 8,455 to 8,706 visits.

Who Are The Key Players In The Roach Motel Market?

Major participants in the roach motel market are Syngenta Professional Pest Management, Rentokil Initial plc, HiCare Services Private Limited, Atticus LLC, Gumtree, Catchmaster, Ortho, Combat Bugs, Harris, Arbuda Agrochemicals Limited, TERRO, GRG Enviro Sound Solutions, Johnson & Son Inc., Black Flag, Lidco Building Technologies, Hot Shot, Xiamen Lucky Pacific Industry Co. Ltd., Shanghai Zhengqian New Materials Co. Ltd., Junmo Co. Ltd, and Ninger Pesticide Industrial Co. Ltd.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Roach Motel Market?

The market is seeing significant developments in terms of technological advancements, with major companies focusing on developing advanced cockroach control solutions to address pesticide resistance and enhance effectiveness. For instance, in February 2025, Nisus Corp., a US-based chemical manufacturer, launched Dual Strike Cockroach Bait, designed to eliminate cockroaches and combat pesticide resistance.

How Is The Roach Motel Market Segmented?

The roach motel market covered in this report is segmented:

1 By Product Type: Traditional Roach Motels, Electronic Roach Motels, Biodegradable Roach Motels, Non-Toxic Roach Motels

2 By Application: Household, Commercial

4 By Distribution Channel: Online Retail, Supermarkets, Specialty Stores, Other Distribution Channels

This includes various subsegments such as;

1 By Traditional Roach Motels: Glue-Based Roach Traps, Baited Roach Traps, Enclosed Roach Traps, Disposable Roach Motels

2 By Electronic Roach Motels: Electric Shock Roach Traps, Ultrasonic Roach Repellers, Smart Sensor-Activated Roach Traps, Battery-Powered Roach Traps

3 By Biodegradable Roach Motels: Eco-Friendly Glue Traps, Compostable Bait Stations, Recyclable Enclosed Traps, Plant-Based Attractant Roach Motels

4 By Non-Toxic Roach Motels: Chemical-Free Glue Traps, Natural Bait Roach Traps, Essential Oil-Infused Roach Traps, Mechanical Capture Roach Traps

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Roach Motel Market?

In terms of regions, North America was home to the largest portion of the roach motel market in 2024. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forthcoming period. The roach motel market report covers regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

