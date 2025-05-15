FlowSpace Quietly Becomes London’s Favorite Way to Find a Place to Work

FlowSpace helps people find great places to work — fast. FlowSpace connects you to high-quality workspaces across London and the UK, instantly bookable and always ready for you.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a city where the pace is fast and flexibility is everything, a new kind of workspace platform is quietly gaining traction. FlowSpace, launched just over 2 years ago, is already changing how people across London and the UK discover and book places to work — whether that’s a quiet desk in a coworking space near home, an upmarket meeting room in Soho, or a private office in central London.

Created by Harry Wilson, Hayri Demircapa and Ieva Dvilinskiene, FlowSpace offers something refreshingly simple: a way to find and book the right workspace, in the right area, without the usual hassle.

“We built FlowSpace to open up a world of flexible workspaces at your fingertips. To change the way the world works, from one fixed location, to a global network of easily accessible spaces that work around you - whether you're from a large team or a small team, you should be able to find the workspace you need and book it in minutes.” said Wilson Hallberg, Founder & CEO

One platform, thousands of workspaces

FlowSpace covers over 120 neighborhoods across Greater London and every city in the UK, offering options for every kind of working style — from desks by the hour in coworking spaces and to private offices just for the days you need them. Users can filter by amenities like strong Wi-Fi, breakout areas, great coffee and nearby transport links, or explore by vibe and setting: casual, professional, creative, quiet.

Most bookings happen on the same-day, showing how many professionals are looking for immediate solutions with maximum flexibility, not long-term commitments.

And it’s not just about the city center hotspots. Suburban areas are seeing a rise in bookings as more people choose to work closer to home.

“There is a strong pattern established where mid week days account for 83% of all office bookings and work from home or closer to home on Mondays and Fridays. Being able to help our customers do both of these things is a really wonderful feeling. You literally see the future of work happening in front of your eyes. Something we would have dreamt of 10 or even 5 years ago” says Dvilinskiene.



What the Numbers Are Saying

Since launching:

-More than 1 million hours of workspace bookings have been made

-50,000 people have now booked through FlowSpace

-£8m in business for workspaces has been generated through the platform

-60% of bookings are made for the same day or next day

-Over 15,000 workspace searches have been completed

-Repeat users account for more than half of total bookings

-Most in-demand areas include Soho, Shoreditch, London Bridge



“The way we work has changed, but finding the right space hasn’t quite caught up yet,” said Harry Wilson Hallberg.

“FlowSpace is about removing barriers of brand or membership of certain spaces and giving people the keys to work anywhere they want.”



The Most Flexible Solution in The Market

The founders have built FlowSpace to be the most flexible solution possible. Enabling customers to book by the hour, no contracts or minimum terms, the ability to sign up in minutes and even book an office space while standing outside it.

“These principles of maximum flexibility are important to our customers and to us. We’re focused on what the customer wants to do and how they wish to work in the future. Not always do you need a full day in an office. Sometimes you just need a few hours a couple of days a week.” said Hayri Demircapa - Co-founder and Chief Product Officer.



What’s Next

With strong traction in London, the FlowSpace team is already working on what’s next. New faster technology to help FlowSpace scale including a mobile app is in the works, offering location-based suggestions and one-tap booking. Company dashboards are also being developed to serve teams using multiple locations.

The team is also exploring new cities outside the UK including Berlin, Paris, Copenhagen and Stockholm — as high demand for flexible work and high quality workspaces continues to grow globally.

About FlowSpace

