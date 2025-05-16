Houzeo Expands in New Jersey, Introduces Cutting-Edge Homebuyer Tools

1,000+ Homes for Sale in Jersey City, NJ

Home buyers across the Garden State can now find their dream home on Houzeo, schedule a tour, and submit offers.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Houzeo, America’s #1 home selling website and app, is now launching its buyer platform and mobile app.Houzeo’s new Real Estate Super App offers a collection of cutting-edge tools designed to cater to the modern homebuyer. From browsing to closing, the new Houzeo mobile app provides a seamless, efficient, and personalized experience every step of the way.1. Houzeo’s Extensive Home Database: Houzeo provides buyers access to over 1.5 million homes nationwide, with 25,300 homes for sale in New Jersey . Each listing showcases photos, floor plans, price history, street view, virtual tours, and neighborhood insights. This matches what platforms like Zillow and Redfin offer.2. IntelliSearch: Buyers easily filter their search by location, price, and home type. Houzeo's smart search tool understands simple queries like "Newark homes under $500k" or "multi-family homes for sale in Jersey City ," making house hunting efficient.3. Intuitive Map Filters: The platform's interactive map enables buyers to focus on specific neighborhoods and filter results to match their requirements. Need to find open houses in New Brunswick? Or homes without HOA fees in Clifton? Filter options update the map instantly, showing all matching properties.4. Book a Home Tour: Once a buyer finds a home they like, scheduling a tour is easy. A few clicks, and they’re set for a walk-through that fits their calendar.5. Save Favorite Homes: Buyers commonly investigate multiple communities before deciding. The Favorites feature on Houzeo allows them to mark preferred properties, helping them focus on homes that suit their taste. This proves particularly valuable when several family members participate in selecting a home.6. Contact Agent: Whether buyers need details about single-family homes for sale in Brunswick or want to make offers on properties in Parsippany, the "Contact Agent" feature connects them directly with real estate professionals. This ensures prompt, clear communication so buyers never miss out on opportunities.And you can do this on the web, via the Houzeo website, or via the Houzeo mobile app!Houzeo is on a mission to create a one-stop shop for residential real estate. It has launched 9 different tools for home sellers and is now just getting ready to cater to home buyers. By providing simple discovery and transaction tools, Houzeo aims to simplify buying and selling homes in the US. If it’s related to your house, Houzeo has you covered.Download the Houzeo mobile app on the Apple AppStore or the Google Play Store for free.

