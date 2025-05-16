Global Restaurant Chairs Market Growth: Projected to Reach $5.85 Billion by 2029 with an Impressive 6.8% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global restaurant chairs market has shown notable growth in recent years, growing from $4.21 billion in 2024 to $4.50 billion in 2025 with a CAGR of 7.0%. Key factors underpinning this robust growth include urbanization, increased dining-out trends, rapid growth in quick-service restaurants, the rise in café culture, and booming tourism activities.

Where Is The Restaurant Chair Market Headed In The Future?

The restaurant chair market growth looks to maintain its momentum and witness strong growth in the coming years. Forecasts suggest that the market would further rise to $5.85 billion by 2029, marking a CAGR of 6.8%. This predicted growth in the forecast period can be attributed to the growth of food delivery services, popularization of themed cafés, increased demand for sustainable furniture, growth in online furniture sales, and the broadening influence of luxury dining.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Restaurant Chair Market?

A major driver is the rising number of food service establishments. These include businesses such as restaurants and cafes that prepare and serve food and beverages to customers. Increasingly busy lifestyles are turning people towards convenient dining options, and food service establishments are responding by providing comfortable seating that enhances the overall dining experience. In 2023, for instance, the number of fast-food restaurants in the US reached 200,859, marking a 0.8% growth compared to 2022 according to the US-based National Restaurant Association.

Who Are The Key Players In The Restaurant Chair Market?

When it comes to the industry's giants, the major companies operating in the restaurant chairs market are IKEA Systems B.V., Ashley Furniture Industries LLC, Williams-Sonoma Inc., Steelcase Inc., Haworth Inc., La-Z-Boy Incorporated, HNI Corporation, KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Herman Miller Inc., Knoll Inc., Haverty Furniture Companies Inc., Teknion Corporation, Hooker Furniture Corporation, Vitra International AG, Flexsteel Industries Inc., Bassett Furniture Industries Incorporated, Global Furniture Group, Shelby Williams Industries Inc., Orange Tree Home, Metal Avenues.

What's The Latest Trend In The Restaurant Chair Market?

Notably, these key industry players are heavily focused on sustainability and high-quality materials. They're innovating furniture with climate-resilient versatility to enhance durability, lower environmental impact, and cater to customer preferences for eco-friendly and durable furniture solutions. Take for example, the Canada-based furniture design entity, Vogue Decor, they unveiled a modern, stylish, and durable line of restaurant furniture in August 2024, featuring chairs with easy-to-clean surfaces, padded seats and sturdy backs.

How Is The Restaurant Chair Market Segmented?

A closer look at the market reveals its segmentation. By Type, it's split into Dining Chairs, Bar Stools, Lounge Chairs and Other Types. In terms of Material, it's divided into Wood, Metal, Plastic, Upholstered, and Other Materials. On the basis of Distribution Channel, it falls into Online and Offline. Finally, by End-user, it's segmented into Fine Dining, Casual Dining, Quick Service Restaurants, Cafes, and Bars.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Restaurant Chair Market?

On the geographical front, North America emerged as the largest region in the restaurant chairs market in 2024, but it's Asia-Pacific that's pegged to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The report also covers other regions including Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

