Global Printed Carton Market To Reach $433.98 Billion By 2029 With A Growth Rate Of 6.7%

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Printed Carton Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

Breaking down the printed carton market size, the printed carton sector is set to grow from $312.76 billion in 2024 to $334.49 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.9%. The expansion is mainly due to factors such as sustainable packaging growth, e-commerce upswing, convenience preference and retail sector expansion.

Where Is The Printed Carton Market Headed In The Future?

Looking into the future, strong growth can be expected. By 2029, the printed carton market is predicted to reach $433.98 billion with a CAGR of 6.7%. This forecast is primarily driven by eco-friendly packaging focus, ongoing e-commerce growth, increasing demand for premium packaging, a regulatory push for recyclability, and the blooming food and beverage sector. Key trends within this period include the shift towards biodegradable materials, smart packaging adoption, AI implementation in packaging design, printing technology improvements, and digital printing tech advancements.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=22113&type=smp

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Printed Carton Market?

Crucially, the emergence and growth of e-commerce are expected to fuel the printed carton market. E-commerce offers a seamless shopping experience that saves time, provides better deals, enhances convenience, and simplifies purchasing decisions. Printed cartons are integral to this, providing secure packaging, effective branding, essential product information, and an attractive unboxing experience. The US Census Bureau, a US-based government agency, noted that total e-commerce sales reached a staggering $1,192.6 billion in 2024, an increase of 8.1% from the previous year. The growing popularity of e-commerce undoubtedly fuels the expansion of the printed carton market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Printed Carton Market?

On the corporate front, key industry players in the printed carton market include WestRock, International Paper Co., TCPL Packaging Limited, Amcor Limited, Smurfit Kappa Group, Tetra Pak International SA., Oji Holdings, Mondi Group, Graphic Packaging Holding Company, DS Smith, Nippon Paper Industries, Packaging Corporation of America, Sonoco Products, MayrMelnhof Karton AG, Huhtamaki Group, BillerudKorsnäs, SIG Combibloc Group Ltd., LGR Packaging, All Packaging Company, Quantum Print Packaging Limited.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-carton-global-market-report

These companies are embracing innovative printing technologies, such as digital printing for aseptic cartons, to enhance product differentiation, improve print quality, and provide greater brand customization. For example, SIG Group AG, a Swiss-based packaging company, introduced digital printing for its aseptic cartons in April 2023. They offer full-color, high-quality graphics directly onto packaging materials, bypassing the need for traditional printing plates.

How Is The Printed Carton Market Segmented?

Market segmentation is a key feature in understanding the landscape of the printed carton market, which include:

1 By Product Type: Folding Cartons, Rigid Cartons, Set-Up Boxes, Display Cartons, Gift Boxes

2 By Material: Cardboard, Corrugated Paper, Chipboard, Paperboard, Specialty Papers

3 By Printing Technique: Flexographic Printing, Offset Printing, Digital Printing, Inkjet Printing, Gravure Printing

4 By Application: Food And Beverages, Healthcare And Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care And Cosmetics, Electronics And Appliances, Retail And E-Commerce

Subsegments provide more specifics:

1 By Folding Cartons: Corrugated Folding Cartons, Paperboard Folding Cartons, Recyclable Folding Cartons, Windowed Folding Cartons

2 By Rigid Cartons: Laminated Rigid Cartons, Recyclable Rigid Cartons, Custom-Printed Rigid Cartons

3 By Set-Up Boxes: Luxury Set-Up Boxes, Protective Set-Up Boxes, Eco-Friendly Set-Up Boxes

4 By Display Cartons: Counter Display Cartons, Shelf-Ready Display Cartons, Hanging Display Cartons

5 By Gift Boxes: Magnetic Closure Gift Boxes, Slide Drawer Gift Boxes, Foldable Gift Boxes, Rigid Luxury Gift Boxes

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Printed Carton Market?

Geographically, North America took the largest share of the printed carton market in 2024. However, the fast-paced growth is expected from the Asia-Pacific region during the forecast period. This report covers regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse For More Similar Reports-

Printed Electronics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-electronics-global-market-report

Printed Signage Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-signage-global-market-report

Printed Circuit Board Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/printed-circuit-board-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company

Learn more about The Business Research Company. Armed with 1,500,000 datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, you will get the information you need to stay ahead in the game. With over 15000+ reports from 27 industries covering 60+ geographies, The Business Research Company has built a reputation for offering comprehensive, data-rich research and insights.

Contact us at:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us at info@tbrc.info

Connect with us on:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.