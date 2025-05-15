Vision Air Conditioning Expands Service with Industrial Desiccant Dehumidifier Solutions Across Canada and the USA

Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp Desiccant Dehumidifier DL Range

Vision Air Conditioning has expanded its services across Canada and the USA. They offer installation and maintenance for industrial desiccant dehumidifiers.

EDMONTON, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vision Air Conditioning Trading Corp, the North American supplier of Desiccant Technologies Group UAB dehumidifiers, today announced the launch of its new turnkey installation and maintenance service for industrial desiccant dehumidifiers, tailored for the Food, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Sports Facilities, Power Generation, Product Storage, and Lithium-Ion Battery Dry Room sectors.

With rising humidity-related failures and product quality risks across these industries, our expanded service offering ensures clients get rapid, reliable humidity control-backed by Europe’s leading DTG technology.

Key Highlights:

Full-Service Installation: Site surveys, system design, and factory-trained technicians ensure seamless deployment of DL, MDC, and Bespoke series units.

Preventive Maintenance Plans: Custom SLAs with remotely monitored controls that maximize uptime and protect sensitive processes-critical in pharma cleanrooms and battery dry rooms.

24/7 Technical Support: Rapid response for urgent humidity events, minimizing downtime for cold storage, power generation, and sports facilities.

Why It Matters:

In the food industry, precise dehumidification prevents mold and extends shelf-life.

Pharmaceutical manufacturers rely on sub-1% RH control for GMP compliance.

Lithium-ion battery dry rooms demand ultra-low dew points to avoid cell defects.

To learn more about our industrial dehumidification services and schedule a complimentary consultation, visit https://www.visionaq.com or call 825-925-5655.

Legal Disclaimer:

