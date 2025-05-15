Private sector construction and real estate transactions for the first quarter of 2025

MACAU, May 15 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that a total of 1,348 building units and parking spaces were purchased and sold in the first quarter of 2025 as per Stamp Duty record, and the total value of transactions was MOP5.33 billion, down by 1.5% and 28.4% respectively quarter-on-quarter. The overall average price per square metre of usable area of residential units decreased by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter to MOP71,859. A total of 212 residential units were issued the licence of use in the first quarter.

Purchase and sale of residential units decreased by 130 quarter-on-quarter to 754 units in the first quarter, and the value of transactions went down by 27.4% to MOP3.69 billion. Transaction volume (644 units) and value (MOP3.2 billion) of existing residential units fell by 17.6% and 29% respectively quarter-on-quarter. Meanwhile, number of pre-sale residential units transacted increased by 8 quarter-on-quarter to 110 units, whereas the transaction value dropped by 15.2% to MOP488 million.

With respect to the average price per square metre of usable area, the overall average price of residential units decreased by 5.5% quarter-on-quarter, with the average prices of those in the Macao Peninsula (MOP68,043), Taipa (MOP78,547) and Coloane (MOP76,441) falling by 2.6%, 3.6% and 24.5% respectively. The average price of existing residential units dipped by 5.7% quarter-on-quarter to MOP70,768. The transacted units were mainly in Baixa da Taipa (99 units), NATAP (83 units) and Areia Preta & Iao Hon (55 units), and the respective average prices per square metre were MOP77,141, MOP92,192 and MOP63,791. Meanwhile, the average price of pre-sale residential units dropped by 31.2% quarter-on-quarter to MOP81,448.

The average price per square metre of office units decreased by 10.1% quarter-on-quarter to MOP58,652, whereas that of industrial units increased by 5.5% to MOP34,361.

As regards construction in the private sector, there were 5,174 residential units in the design stage, 1,785 under construction and 104 under inspection as at the end of the first quarter. During the quarter, 212 residential units were issued the licence of use, all of which were studio flats located in the Macao Peninsula. Meanwhile, 32 residential units were issued the construction permit and all of them were located in the Macao Peninsula; studio flats and two-bedroom units accounted for 43.7% and 56.3% of the total respectively.