UM holds first symposium on intersecting histories of Greater Bay Area and donation ceremony of tourist and promotional literature on Canton, Hong Kong, and Macao

MACAU, May 15 - The Centre for Macau Studies (CMS) and the Department of History of the Faculty of Arts and Humanities (FAH) of the University of Macau (UM) jointly held the First Symposium on the ‘Intersecting Histories of the Greater Bay Area (1820–1940)’ and the Donation Ceremony of Tourist and Promotional Literature on Canton, Hong Kong, and Macau. The event brought together scholars and researchers from mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macao to discuss the history and development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area through academic exchange and the sharing of archival resources.

UM Vice Rector Rui Martins said in his speech that as the Greater Bay Area is one of the world’s most dynamic and historically significant regions, studying its history and interconnectedness would enhance academic collaboration across the three places, deepen understanding of their interconnectedness, and yield valuable insights for regional development. He also highlighted UM’s commitment to advancing research on the historical, cultural, socio-economic connections of the Greater Bay Area, and expressed hope that the symposium would foster further exchanges and cooperation.

Sun Jiang, head of UM’s Department of History, said in his speech that Guangdong, Hong Kong, and Macao represent China’s earliest international gateways, and that their history is important to understanding the country’s contemporary and modern development. He expressed hope that Macao, as a bridge between mainland China and the world, will attract more attention from the academic community.

During the donation ceremony, Agnes Lam Iok Fong, director of CMS, introduced a collection of 50 travel-related documents donated to the UM Library by Paul Van Dyke, adjunct professor in CMS. Dating from as early as 1884, these materials will enable scholars to gain a deeper understanding of how global visitors perceived Macao, Guangdong, and Hong Kong at that time. Xu Hong, university librarian of UM, accepted the donation on behalf of UM and presented a certificate of appreciation to Prof Van Dyke.

The symposium featured three keynote speakers, including Liu Zhiwei, professor in the Department of History at Sun Yat-sen University; John Wong, professor in the Faculty of Arts at the University of Hong Kong; and Prof Van Dyke. Prof Liu gave a presentation titled ‘Reflections on “Canton-Hong Kong-Macao”: A historical examination of the urban landscape of the Greater Bay Area’. Using newspaper archives and historical materials as evidence, he analysed the distinctions between the concepts of ‘Canton-Hong Kong-Macao’ in the past and ‘Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao’ nowadays. He also presented several case studies, such as the Canton-Hong Kong strike and different Cantonese accents, to illustrate the level of integration between the three places. In addition, Prof Liu suggested that the urban pattern of the three places can be understood at three levels: the maritime, imperial, and modern world systems.

Prof Wong delivered a presentation titled ‘Shifting geopolitical topography: Hong Kong and other urban hubs in the Pearl River Delta/Greater Bay Area’, in which he examined the historical changes of Hong Kong’s population policy, jurisdictional boundaries, and currency. He analysed these changes in terms of population, capital, goods, and ideology and explained how the city has risen and evolved in its role among other urban hubs.

Prof Van Dyke gave a presentation titled ‘Three Cities, One History: Canton, Hong Kong, and Macao 1820–1940’, in which he analysed keywords from Portuguese and English newspaper archives from 1820 to 1940. Using materials such as travel literature, he identified patterns of word choice in Canton, Hong Kong and Macao, as well as the division of historical periods and other reference resources. He also made suggestions on future research directions.

The roundtable discussion, which was moderated by Prof Lam, explored interdisciplinary approaches to studying the intersecting histories of the Greater Bay Area. Wu Yixiong and Jiang Yinghe, professors in the Department of History at Sun Yat-sen University, and Sheyla Zandonai, assistant professor in the Department of History at UM, presented on Macao’s multilateral relations, visual sources in Canton’s trade history, and the depictions of Macao in Western travel literature, respectively. The participating scholars also engaged in discussions and exchanges on related topics. The symposium offered new perspectives on the history and development of the Greater Bay Area, further underscoring UM’s role in promoting historical, cultural, and social research in the region and contributing to its integrated development.