The Railway Aftermarket Global Market 2025: Surge In Railway Transportation Fueling The Growth Of The Market

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 16, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The railway aftermarket market has experienced robust growth in recent years. The market size which was $88.95 billion in 2024, is predicted to grow to $94.77 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 6.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to rapid urbanization, a rise in industrialization, a rise in international trade, privatization of railways, and standardization of rail components.

Is the railway aftermarket market set to witness substantial growth?

Over the next few years, the market size is forecasted to experience significant growth, reaching up to $120.84 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 6.3%. The forecasted growth is attributed to factors such as the rising adoption of sustainable practices, a surge in rail travel, an increase in public transport promotion, the advent of smart cities, and growing private sector participation in the railway sector. Witnessing this trend, major railway firms are turning to technological advancements in rail propulsion systems, a shift toward renewable energy, adoption of big data analytics, integration of 5G technology for rail communication, and advancements in rail vehicle design.

What are the major growth drivers for the railway aftermarket market?

A key factor propelling the growth of the railway aftermarket market lies within the realm of transportation. The rise in railway transport, specifically the movement of passengers and goods via trains on rail networks, has augmented railway aftermarket services. This boost is largely driven by growing environmental concerns and the quest for more efficient and sustainable transportation solutions. Railway transport, known for being an eco-friendly alternative to road and air travel, offers lower carbon emissions, making it an environmentally conscious choice.

The railway aftermarket market contributes to the overall railway experience by maintaining continuous performance, safety, and efficiency of trains and rail infrastructure. Providing critical services such as maintenance, repair, and supply of replacement parts to keep trains in prime working condition and minimize downtime. For example, the UK's independent rail regulator, The Office of Rail and Road ORR reported in October 2024 that between April and June that year, Great Britain witnessed 420 million rail passenger journeys, marking a 7% increase compared to 392 million during the same period in 2023.

Who are the key players shaping the global railway aftermarket market?

Significant contributors to the railway aftermarket include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, ABB Ltd., Alstom SA, Kiewit Corporation, Siemens Mobility GmbH, Wabtec Corporation, Hitachi Rail Limited, Knorr-Bremse AG, Stadler Rail AG, and CRRC Corporation Limited among several others.

What are the emerging trends shaping the future of the railway aftermarket market?

Leading companies in the railway aftermarket sphere are innovating advanced solutions such as train maintenance service solutions, extending the lifespan of railway assets through predictive maintenance, digital diagnostics, advanced diagnostics, and automation to optimize performance and reduce downtime. For instance, Hitachi Rail Limited launched Train Maintenance DX, a service utilizing artificial intelligence for automatic inspection technology identifying failing components before faltering, in March 2024.

How is the global railway aftermarket market segmented and what are the regional insights?

The market covered in this report is segmented as follows –

1 By Product: Rail Infrastructure, Rolling Stock And Locomotives, Metro, High-Speed Railway HSR, Light Rail And Trams, Locomotives, Passenger Coaches, Freight Wagons

2 By Subsystem: Traction And Propulsion, Bogies Or wheelsets And Suspension, Body Structures, Braking Systems, Auxiliary Systems, Rail Tracks, Other Subsystems

3 By Service Provider: Original Equipment Manufacturer OEM, Railway Operators, Third-Party Or Component Suppliers

Subsegments:

1 By Rail Infrastructure: Tracks And Rails, Signaling Systems, Electrification Systems, Stations And Platforms

2 By Rolling Stock And Locomotives: Diesel Locomotives, Electric Locomotives, Hybrid Locomotives

3 By Metro: Rapid Transit Vehicles, Automated People Movers APMs, Heavy Rail Metro Systems

4 By High-Speed Railway HSR: Electric Multiple Units EMUs, High-Speed Coaches, HSR Signaling Systems

5 By Light Rail And Trams: Streetcars, Light Metro Vehicles, Articulated Trams

6 By Locomotives: Freight Locomotives, Passenger Locomotives, Shunting Locomotives

7 By Passenger Coaches: Sleeper Coaches, Seating Coaches, Luxury Coaches

8 By Freight Wagons: Covered Wagons, Open-Top Wagons, Tank Wagons, Flat Wagons

What is the regional analysis of railway aftermarket market?

In terms of regional insights, North America dominated the railway aftermarket market in 2024. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. Other regions considered in the report encompass Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

