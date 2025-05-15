MentisSoft Launches FINACS.com – The Online School Accounting Software for Today’s Schools

MentisSoft introduces a powerful all-in-one accounting platform for private and independent schools to simplify billing, accounting, and financial management.

EDISON, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MentisSoft, a leader in next-generation technology solutions for educational institutions and businesses, today announced the launch of FINACS.com , an online school accounting software engineered for K–12 private and independent schools. With robust student billing and a full-featured accounting suite, FINACS.com delivers an intuitive and high-performance platform for the real-world needs of school finance teams.Many private and independent schools rely on spreadsheets and generic accounting tools to manage tuition billing and financial operations. While these systems may offer basic features, they are not equipped to address the complexities of school finances. This often results in data inconsistencies, hours lost to reconciliation, and limited visibility into real-time financial performance.Built for the distinct workflows of educational institutions, FINACS.com empowers schools to manage tuition, expenses, and financial reporting with ease. It supports flexible fee configurations, a comprehensive general ledger, built-in budgeting, and real-time, audit-ready financial reporting.“Schools need more than basic accounting tools. They need a smart, responsive system that truly understands how they work,” said Archana Agnihotri, Director of Product Strategy and Design at MentisSoft. “With FINACS.com, we’ve created a solution that’s not just easier to use—it’s made to help schools move faster, stay accurate, and make better financial decisions every step of the way.”As expectations around financial governance continue to rise, schools are moving beyond outdated legacy software in favor of cloud-based accounting systems. FINACS.com has become the preferred choice for institutions seeking a unified platform that bridges everyday financial operations with long-term strategic planning.With this rollout, MentisSoft reinforces its role as a trusted provider of financial technology for education—offering schools the tools they need to maintain complete financial oversight.FINACS.com is now available to K–12 private and independent schools. Explore features, schedule a personalized consultation, and learn more, visit www.mentissoft.com About MentisSoftMentisSoft is a leading provider of software solutions that enhance business productivity and agility, with a strong focus on the education sector. Its cloud-based platforms help educational institutions navigate complex financial processes with greater control and confidence.FINACS.com is a school accounting software that streamlines financial management for K-12 private and independent schools. It helps schools stay financially organized, compliant, and prepared for growth.

