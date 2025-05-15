Global Pressure Relief Devices Market Set For 8.3% Growth, Reaching $6.11 Billion By 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Pressure Relief Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

The pressure relief devices market size has flourished notably in the recent past. The market projection will see it escalate from $4.10 billion in 2024 to $4.45 billion in 2025, signaling a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.5%. This remarkable growth witnessed in the historic period is a consequence of factors such as the rising incidence of pressure ulcers, a growing geriatric population, increasing awareness related to patient safety, spike in lifestyle-related diseases, and an amplified awareness of related complications.

Where Is The Pressure Relief Devices Market Headed In The Future?

Predictions for the pressure relief devices market expect it to witness robust growth in the coming years, projected to soar to $6.11 billion by 2029 at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 8.3%. The growth forecast for this period can be attributed to the increasing demand for minimally invasive procedures, a rising prevalence of chronic disorders, an escalating demand for bedsore management equipment, an increase in the demand for healthcare services, and a growing awareness of surgical wound care. Additionally, major trends within this forecast period are teeming with investments in research and development, strategic collaborations, technological advancements, an integration of telemedicine, and advanced wound therapy.

What's Fueling The Growth Of The Post-Operative Nausea And Vomiting Market?

Meanwhile, obesity, a medical condition characterized by an excessive accumulation of body fat, potentially increases the risk of various health complications, is driving the growth of the pressure relief devices market. The increase in obesity cases is primarily attributed to the widespread consumption of unhealthy, processed foods high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and prevalent high-calorie intake. The modern lifestyle's over-reliance on fast food, sugary beverages, and nutritionally poor meals further contributes to this surge in obesity. Able to manage obesity by evenly distributing the patient's weight, reducing pressure sores, and enhancing mobility, pressure relief devices can drastically improve overall health outcomes. According to the UK-based World Obesity Federation, the global number of adults living with obesity is projected to surge from 0.81 billion in 2020 to 1.53 billion by 2035, further accelerating the growth of the pressure relief devices market.

Who Are The Key Players In The Pressure Relief Devices Market?

Leading the playing field in the pressure relief devices market are renowned companies such as Hitachi Energy Ltd., QUALITROL Company LLC, Smith + Nephew plc, HILLROM Holdings Inc., Molnlycke Health Care AB, Arjo AB, Maschinenfabrik Reinhausen GmbH, Invacare Corporation, Sunrise Medical LLC, Permobil AB, Paramount Bed Holdings Co. Ltd., LINET Group SE, Joerns Healthcare LLC, Wellell Inc., EHOB Inc., Talley Group Ltd., Comfort Company LLC, Action Products Inc., GNG Group, and Drive Medical GmbH & Co. KG.

What's The Latest Trend In The Pressure Relief Devices Market?

The industry stalwarts are presently focusing on developing innovative technologies such as TrueGel technology, which aims to amplify pressure relief, spinal support, and temperature regulation. TrueGel technology, an advanced material designed for maximum comfort and therapeutic benefits, can alleviate pressure, provide support to the spine, and regulate temperature. For instance, GNG Group, a UK-based foam manufacturer launched KomfiMed in August 2023. A specialized foam featuring TrueGel technology offers optimal pressure relief. These mattresses, formulated from specific foam materials, provide enhanced durability, breathability, and antimicrobial properties to maintain hygiene standards in medical settings. It is specifically engineered to support bariatric patients by providing excellent stability and comfort while abiding by the strict quality control required for hospital and healthcare environments.

How Is The Pressure Relief Devices Market Segmented?

Market segmentation within the pressure relief devices industry is primarily done based on type, application, and end users. The types of devices are categorized as either low-tech devices or high-tech devices. Their applications are widespread from burn treatments, surgical wounds, pressure ulcers, to numerous other applications. These devices are employed by hospitals, home care, long-term care centers, rehabilitation centers, amongst other end users.

Specifically, low-tech devices are further subdivided into foam-based mattresses, gel-based mattresses, fiber-filled mattresses, water or fluid-filled mattresses, air-filled mattresses, and other low-tech devices. Whereas high-tech devices include dynamic air therapy beds, kinetic beds, and other high-tech devices.

What Are The Regional Insights Of The Pressure Relief Devices Market?

In 2024, North America outshone other regions in having the largest market for pressure relief devices. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific is speculated to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

