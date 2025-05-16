Sharetea Launches Swirl Sensei Challenge with Karate Kid: Legends Movie Ticket* Giveaway

Sharetea Launches Swirl Sensei Challenge with Karate Kid

Limited-Edition Bubble Tea, Collectible Cups, and Online Sweepstakes Begin May 20, 2025

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sharetea, a leading global bubble tea brand, is celebrating the theatrical release of Karate Kid: Legends with a nationwide campaign inspired by the film—featuring themed drinks, digital content, and a sweepstakes for free movie tickets. Launching on May 20, the 'Swirl Sensei Challenge' invites fans across the U.S. to visit select Sharetea locations, experience exclusive in-store displays and limited-edition drinks, and enter an online sweepstakes for a chance to win two Fandango movie tickets (up to $15 per ticket, including ticket price and associated fees; $30 total). Fans can participate by engaging with content from participating digital creators on Instagram or TikTok.Limited-Edition Swirl Drinks & Collectible CupsAvailable exclusively in-store, Sharetea’s New Matcha Series lineup comes served in special Karate Kid: Legends collectible cups, making each sip a cinematic keepsake. With bold flavors like Strawberry Coconut Blended and Matcha Blended, these Swirls combine traditional taste with creative flair—perfect for fans eager to celebrate the film’s big-screen debut.Looking for “Sharetea near me”? Be sure to try these two exclusive themed blended drinks before Karate Kid: Legends hits theaters and grab a chance to win two Fandango Movie Tickets (up to $15 per ticket, including ticket price and associated fees, up to $30 total) to see Karate Kid: Legends, exclusively in theaters on May 30!How to Enter the Online Sweepstakes: The Swirl Sensei ChallengeReady to win? Fans have the chance to score two Fandango Movie Tickets (up to $15 per ticket including ticket price and associated fees and charges, up to $30 total) to see Karate Kid: Legends (exclusively in theatres May 30)!How to EnterOn Instagram:-Follow @sharetea and @karatekidmovie-Like your favorite influencer’s Sharetea challenge Reels-Check out the menu and comment with your favorite Sharetea Swirl Drink flavor (e.g., “Mine is Strawberry Coconut Blended!”)-Share their Reels to your Instagram Story and tag @sharetea and @karatekidmovie with the hashtags #BehindTheSwirl #KarateKidMovie #SponsoredOn TikTok:-Follow @shareteausa and @karatekidmovie-Like your favorite influencer’s Sharetea challenge video-Check out the menu and comment with your favorite Sharetea Swirl Drink flavor (e.g., “Mine is Matcha Ice Blended!”)-Repost the video to your TikTok and tag @sharetea, @karatekidmovie with the hashtags #BehindTheSwirl #KarateKidMovie #SponsoredOfficial rules and eligibility details are available at: www.1992sharetea.com -Deadline to enter: May 26, 2025-Winners announced: May 28, 2025-Winners will be randomly selected and contacted by Sharetea via direct message. Please respond within 48 hours of receiving the message (e.g., if notified on May 28 at 9:00 PM, reply by May 30 at 9:00 PM) and provide a valid email address for ticket delivery.-Each winner will receive 2 Fandango movie tickets* (up to $15 per ticket including ticket price and associated fees and charges, $30 total).In-Store Activations & BOGO Swirl Drink PromotionStarting May 20 through mid-June, select Sharetea locations in Colorado, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, North Carolina, Northern California, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Southern California, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Washington, D.C. will host themed in-store activations as part of the Swirl Sensei Challenge—bringing movie-inspired energy, surprise moments, and exclusive experiences to participating stores.Plus, enjoy a Buy One, Get One Free (BOGO) Swirl Drink promotion from May 16–18 at participating Sharetea locations, including:-COLORADO: Westminster-GEORGIA: Sandy Springs-ILLINOIS: Morton Grove-KANSAS: Wichita-NEBRASKA: Lincoln-NORTH CAROLINA: Cornelius, Fayetteville-NORTHERN CALIFORNIA: Metreon Mall, San Mateo, Stockton-OKLAHOMA: Moore, Norman, OKC-OREGON: Lake Oswego-SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: Bakersfield, Beaumont, Cerritos, Chula Vista, Delano, Jurupa Valley, Menifee, Mira Mesa, Moreno Valley, Redlands, Riverside, Temecula, Torrance, UCLA, Visalia-TEXAS: Arlington, Austin, Carrollton, Denton, Euless, Fort Worth, Frisco, Mansfield, Plano, Richmond, Round Rock, Willowbrook-WASHINGTON: Bellingham, Bothell, Des Moines, Everett, Kennewick, SouthcenterOffer and participation may vary by locationSip Like a SenseiGrab a friend, score a free drink, and channel your inner Karate Kid! Whether you're striking a pose, sipping in slow motion, or unwrapping your Swirl Cup like a true Sensei, every visit brings you closer to the action.Fans are encouraged to visit Sharetea stores nationwide, try the new limited-edition Swirl Drinks, and unleash their “karate cool.” Think: jacket on, jacket off… swirl on, swirl off.--For official rules, Fandango Promotional Code terms, and participating locations, please visit the Sharetea Official Website --*Each winner will receive two Fandango Promotional Codes via e-mail. Limited time offer.Watch the official Karate Kid: Legends trailer HERE About Karate Kid: LegendsKarate Kid: Legends unites the iconic martial arts masters of one of the most beloved film franchises of all time to tell a completely new story full of action and heart. When kung fu prodigy Li Fong (Ben Wang) relocates to New York City with his mother to attend a prestigious new school, he finds solace in a new friendship with a classmate and her father. But his newfound peace is short-lived after he attracts unwanted attention from a formidable local karate champion. Driven by a desire to defend himself, Li embarks on a journey to enter the ultimate karate competition. Guided by the wisdom of his kung fu teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan), and the legendary Karate Kid, Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li merges their unique styles to prepare for an epic martial arts showdown.Directed by Jonathan Entwistle. Written by Rob Lieber. Produced by Karen Rosenfelt. Executive producers are Jenny Hinkey and Ralph Macchio. Starring Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio, the film also stars Ben Wang, Joshua Jackson, Sadie Stanley and Ming-Na Wen.

