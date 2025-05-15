Minister Angie Motshekga attends UN Peacekeeping Ministerial in Berlin, 13 to 14 May

Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Ms Angie Motshekga, is attending the United Nations Peacekeeping Ministerial taking place in Berlin, Germany, on 13 and 14 May 2025.

The UN Peacekeeping Ministerial serves as a critical high-level forum where member states convene to reaffirm their political commitment to United Nations peacekeeping operations and to discuss the future of peacekeeping in light of emerging global challenges. The event brings together defence ministers and senior officials from across the world to deliberate on strengthening peacekeeping mandates and to announce new pledges in support of current and future UN peace operations.

Minister Motshekga’s participation underscores South Africa’s continued dedication to international peace and security, as well as the country’s longstanding commitment to multilateral cooperation through the United Nations.

“At this crucial juncture, we must reimagine peacekeeping as more than just the deployment of forces,” said Minister Motshekga. “It must be a collective, inclusive endeavour that centres on the protection and dignity of those affected by conflict.”

Minister Motshekga will use this platform to advocate for more robust, responsive, and people-centred peacekeeping initiatives, in line with South Africa’s foreign and security policy objectives.

Minister Motshekga will also use the opportunity to engage with her counterparts to discuss bilateral issues including Germany’s Minister of Defence, Mr Boris Pistorius.

