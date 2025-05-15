AHA podcast: Improving Behavioral Health for Older Adults — Lessons from Henry Ford Health 

Zaira Khalid, M.D., senior staff geriatric psychiatrist at Henry Ford Behavioral Health Hospital, discusses the unique physical, emotional and social needs of patients over 65, the hospital’s compassionate and multidisciplinary approach to whole-person care, and how to recognize the silent struggles of older loved ones and provide support. LISTEN NOW

