AHA urges Senate Finance Committee to strengthen supply chain 

The AHA May 14 urged the Senate Finance Committee to take steps to strengthen the supply chain for essential pharmaceutical and other medical products. In comments to the committee for a hearing on supply chains, the AHA called for tariff exceptions to continue for pharmaceuticals and pharmaceutical products and that additional exceptions be added for medical devices and other critical care supplies.   
  
“Mitigating supply chain challenges requires diversifying where raw materials are sourced and where products are manufactured,” the AHA wrote. “Imposing tariffs that limit the U.S.’s ability to acquire constituent parts or finished medical and pharmaceutical products from abroad will hinder supply chain resiliency.”  
  
The AHA also urged Congress to reintroduce the Mapping America’s Pharmaceutical Supply Act, legislation that would create a plan for the Food and Drug Administration and the Department of Defense to map the U.S. pharmaceutical supply chain, and the Pharmaceutical Supply Chain Risk Assessment Act, a bill that would require a comprehensive risk assessment of the pharmaceutical supply chain. 

