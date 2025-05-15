RFK Jr. testifies to congressional committees on FY 2026 proposed budget 

Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. May 14 testified on President Trump’s discretionary budget proposal for fiscal year 2026 in hearings before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Labor, Health and Human Services, Education, and Related Agencies and the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. The proposal includes $93.8 billion for HHS, which is a 26.2% reduction from the FY 2025 enacted level.

AHA members May 2 received a Special Bulletin with more information on the discretionary budget proposals that could impact hospitals and health systems.

