House Ways and Means Committee advances its portion of FY 2025 reconciliation bill 

The House Ways and Means Committee today advanced its portion of the fiscal year 2025 reconciliation bill by a 26-19 vote along party lines, following an hours-long, overnight markup. The bill includes some proposals impacting the health care field.

The AHA sent a statement to the committee with specific comments on certain sections of the bill. The AHA discussed several proposals, including expanding the Rural Emergency Hospital definition, greater health plan choice for employees, temporary charitable contribution deductions, and other policies related to tax incentives.