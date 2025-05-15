Deputy Minister Nemadzinga-Tshabalala briefs Parliament on employment equity

The Deputy Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Judith Nemadzinga-Tshabalala has on Wednesday, 14 May 2025, led a delegation of the Department of Employment and Labour to the briefing of the Portfolio Committee on the advancement of Employment Equity in the Republic of South Africa.

The amendments of the Employment Equity Act (EEA), draw their genesis in 2019, when the Department and Commission for Employment Equity (CEE) initiated sector engagements with the intention of the setting of sector EE targets to give impetus to workplace transformation. The Employment Equity Amendment Act No. 4 of 2022, came into effect on 1 January 2025. Employers should be reviewing their reports for submissions and must therefore use the Amended EEA legislation to comply with the reporting requirements.

In her opening remarks, the Deputy Minister outlined the importance of understanding that the Employment Equity Act was not introduced to create racial divides or quotas as alleged. The purpose of the EEA is to achieve equality and equity in the workplace by promoting equal opportunities and fair treatment in employment through the elimination of unfair discrimination. In addition, the EEA aims to implement affirmative action measures to redress the disadvantages in employment experienced by designated groups (i.e. black people; women; and persons with disabilities) to ensure equitable representation in all occupational levels in the workforce.

DM Nemadzinga-Tshabalala rebuffed the persistent narrative that Government was trying to take away employment opportunities from the coloured and Indian population as a false narrative designed to create division within the country.

“The false narrative that the Government wants to take away jobs from the coloured and Indian population is a falsehood that must not go unchallenged. This is deliberately designed to create division within the country,” said DM Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

The Department provided an in-depth presentation on Employment Equity on the representation of gender, race, youth, people with disabilities and foreign nationals in the labour market.

Members raised a myriad of questions, which sought to obtain clarity regarding transformation in the labour market and also commended the department for an honest picture about what was happening in the country. The department acknowledged the slow-pace of transformation, particularly in the private sector, which may be attributed to self-regulation by employers.

“It is acknowledged that the slow pace of transformation is attributed to self-regulation of EE targets by the designated employers. As a result of self-regulation, the employers had all the powers in the 27 years of the EEA to set low meaningless EE targets, which they were able to recycle from one year to another or change at their discretion with no will and commitment to transform their workplaces,” said DM Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

Committee Chairperson, Hon Boyce Maneli emphasised the importance of redress to address the imbalances of the past, which were legislated and continue to linger, despite Government’s efforts aimed at transformation.

“If you do not use the tools available at the disposal of the state to implement transformation, you will have a situation where people take matters into their own hands. Discrimination was legislated; therefore, you cannot leave the laws without redressing them,” said Hon Maneli.

DM Nemadzinga-Tshabalala further emphasised the need of Government to work with great speed to monitor the implementation of the various legislation.

“In light of all these challenges, Government cannot be expected to fold hands and allow the situation to be “a business as usual” when majority of our people are still being unfairly discriminated against and denied access to equal opportunities of employment due their race, gender or their disability,” said DM Nemadzinga-Tshabalala.

The department outlined plans, which formed part of Worker’s Month activities, aimed at advocacy and training on the Employment Equity Act. The 2025 National EE workshops/ roadshows will take place in all 9 provinces during May and June 2025 with employers, employers’ organisations, employees, trade unions, and civil society, to raise awareness and train stakeholders on how to implement the EE amendments and practical demonstration on how to utilize the EE System Online facilities to capture EE reports and request EE Certificate of Compliance.

For media enquiries, contact:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Mobile: 072 737 2205.

#GovZAUpdates