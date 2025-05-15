Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on mitigation following US withdrawal of funds, 15 May
Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will today (15 May ) convene a media briefing to provide an update on the progress made to mitigate the impact of funding withdrawal by US Government on the country`s response to HIV/AIDS and TB programme in South Africa.
The media briefing will take place as follows:
Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025
Time: 09h00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria
