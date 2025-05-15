Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,043 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,237 in the last 365 days.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on mitigation following US withdrawal of funds, 15 May

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi will today (15 May ) convene a media briefing to provide an update on the progress made to mitigate the impact of funding withdrawal by US Government on the country`s response to HIV/AIDS and TB programme in South Africa.

The media briefing will take place as follows: 
Date: Thursday, 15 May 2025 
Time: 09h00 
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Press Room, 1035 Frances Baard Street, Hatfield in Pretoria

For more information and media enquiries, please contact: 
Mr Foster Mohale 
Health Departmental Spokesperson 
0724323792 
Foster.mohale@health.gov.za

Mr Sello Lediga 
Media Liaison Officer for the Minister of Health 
Cell: 082 353 9859 
E-mail: Sello.Lediga@health.gov.za 

#GovZAUpdates

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi briefs media on mitigation following US withdrawal of funds, 15 May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more