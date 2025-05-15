Attorney General James Secures Big Win for St. Clare's Pensioners

NEW YORK — New York Attorney General Letitia James today released the following statement after a judge denied the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany’s attempt to dismiss her office's claims that the Diocese violated its financial and legal responsibilities to the former St. Clare’s Hospital workers when it failed to preserve the workers’ pensions:

“Hundreds of former St. Clare’s employees – nurses, social workers, lab technicians, and support staff – devoted their lives to caring for others. But when the Diocese-controlled board of St. Clare’s unjustly terminated their pension plan, many of them lost their life savings and were left unable to retire. Today’s victory allows our case against St. Clare’s and the Diocese to proceed, bringing these hardworking pensioners one step closer to justice.”

Attorney General James sued the Diocese, its leadership, and the St. Clare's Corporation in May 2022 for their negligent and intentional actions that deprived more than 1,100 former St. Clare’s Hospital employees of their pensions. Today, a judge granted a motion for summary judgment, ruling that St. Clare’s breached its contract with its workers when it failed to pay their pensions. The Judge also denied all motions for summary judgment that attempted to dismiss the lawsuit, brought by the Diocese and other defendants. The case will now proceed to a jury trial.