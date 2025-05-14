Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Advances Three Key Trump Nominees at Interior & DOE

WASHINGTON – Today, the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources voted to advance three of President Trump's nominees for key positions at the Departments of Energy and the Interior:

Mr. William Doffermyre - Solicitor of the Department of the Interior. Ms. Catherine Jereza - Assistant Secretary of Energy (Electricity) Mr. Kyle Haustveit - Assistant Secretary of Energy (Fossil)

“We on this committee are processing nominees more than three times faster than the last Congress. By the close of this hearing, we will have reported sixteen critical energy leaders reported out of this committee, compared to just four at the point in 2021,” said Chairman Lee. “We know what's at stake. And we’re moving at a breakneck pace because America cannot afford to wait, and our leadership on the world stage cannot be taken for granted.”

Next Steps

The nominations now advance to the full Senate for consideration

