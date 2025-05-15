Chairman Capito Asks Nominees About Bridge Funding, PFAS Remediation, USACE Project Prioritization

To watch Chairman Capito’s questions, click here or the image above.

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Today, U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Chairman of the Senate Environment and Public Works (EPW) Committee, led a hearing on the nominations of Sean McMaster to be Administrator of the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), John Busterud to be Assistant Administrator for the Office of Solid Waste of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and Adam Telle to be Assistant Secretary of the Army for Civil Works.

During the hearing, Chairman Capito questioned the nominees about initiatives to support our nation’s bridges through FHWA policy and funding, the importance of federal efforts to address PFAS contamination, and promptly addressing priority projects through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE).

HIGHLIGHTS:

FHWA BRIDGE FUNDING AND POLICY:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“[West Virginia’s] geography requires to have a lot of those bridges. So, we need a strong federal partner in the FHWA, it's critical to our success. You know, a lot of progress has been made with the IIJA, but are there any policy and funding proposals that we should consider including in the next reauthorization, which we're getting to work on, to further address regionally significant or bridge projects?”

SEAN MCMASTER:

“Senator, I appreciate the question, I know you’ve been a champion for bridges. For the Federal Highway Administration, bridge safety is a paramount importance issue. It's critical to the safety of our traveling public. It’s critical to our supply chain. As we look to support reauthorization, there is work still yet to be done. Tremendous progress over the last few years, when I served at HNTB, I was fortunate to work in support of the Brent Spence Bridge, which after 20 years, is now finally realizing development. I look forward to supporting you, if I'm confirmed. I know it's of paramount importance for the Federal Highway Administration, and I look forward, if confirmed, to supporting your efforts through reauthorization to identify additional ways we can accelerate the maintenance and enhancement of our nation's bridges on the highway system.”

ADDRESSING PFAS CONTAMINATION:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“I was pleased to see the EPA release an agency wide plan setting bold goals to tackle this crisis. If confirmed, you will be responsible for leading OLEM’s major role in the strategy, from updating PFAS destruction guidance, to enforcing the polluter pays principle. How would you lead in this way and help us tackle this very difficult and far-ranging problem of PFAS contamination?”

JOHN BUSTERUD:

“PFAS is a high priority issue for EPA and the Administrator, on April 28 as you noted, announced a suite of programs basically taking a whole of EPA approach to addressing PFAS across its major program offices. As you noted, and as we discussed in our conversation in your office, OLEM will play an important role to increase the frequency of guidance we give on PFAS destruction. It has been every three years. We're going to commit to providing those updates on an annual basis, and there was great interest in that. OLEM will also look at and examine its RCRA authorities to prevent releases of PFAS from manufacturing facilities and other facilities which use PFAS. And you mentioned the polluter pays issue, and I support that entirely, and we will continue with that approach. The issue of passive receiver is very important to a number of senators on your committee and others. That is an issue that, if confirmed, I pledge to work with our dedicated career staff and to look at ways in which we can avoid a situation in which customers of water utilities would be forced to pay for contamination they didn't put in the water to begin with, and I look forward to working with your committee on that.”

USACE PROJECT PRIORITIZATION:

CHAIRMAN CAPITO:

“We had a hearing on the Corps of Engineers and the implementation of some of their programs. This is a daunting challenge, I think, to step into the position that you're in because the slowness and the sluggishness of some of the work that we know is critical is, I think, universally felt by all of us. This goes to the fact that the Army Corps is actively working on nearly 100 ongoing feasibility studies and general reevaluation reports. These will result in projects later on, as you know, in authorizations and appropriations. How will you ensure that projects and other activities are appropriately prioritized in work plans, and balance the competing water resources in the country?”

ADAM TELLE:

“Chairman Capito, you've identified the fundamental issue as it relates to this nomination, which is, this is a complex and exhaustive set of challenges. The demand for the Corps’ work is greater than the supply. The Congress is incredibly interested in the projects and the work of the Corps of Engineers, as you have identified. And the core principle, and when it comes to prioritization in a constrained budget environment is to follow the law, and the law says that the Corps’ primary missions are navigation, enabling Commerce on America's waterways, flood mitigation and control, and aquatic ecosystem restoration. And so those have to be the primary beacons when it comes to prioritization, examining how the projects meet those missions as the Congress has laid them out, setting priorities on the basis of benefits versus costs, life and safety, and other factors that ultimately will play into all these decisions, and it’s a complicated one.”

