Positive Polar Launches Wefunder Campaign to Develop Scalable Biotech with the Power to Restore Whale Population

Premium exploration company funds groundbreaking marine science to restore ocean wildlife

TAMPA , FL, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Positive Polar today launched its first equity crowdfunding campaign on Wefunder . Anyone can now own part of the cruise line, with the potential for significant financial and social impact while helping restore our oceans.With Positive Polar, guests can explore Earth’s pristine environments while directly observing, participating in and funding ocean biotechnologies designed to restore whale populations and, in consequence, restore the environment. Positive Polar is now inviting everyone to join its mission as it seeks to raise $1 million to support the next phase of its growth.The heart of Positive Polar’s mission is a nature-inspired environmental solution, restoring the ocean’s “biological carbon pump.” This natural system is one in which whales circulate nutrients that fuel phytoplankton, the microscopic organisms that are the base of the food chain in the oceans, produce oxygen and naturally make the ocean less acidic and absorb CO2 . Positive Polar uses cruise revenues to fund proprietary technologies that biomimic the positive ecological impact of whales, transforming ship waste into ocean-restoring tools. In doing so, it's creating the first biotech-at-sea-company.Positive Polar intends to license technology to scale its impact and produce potentially billions in financial returns for investors and reinvestment into ocean restoration. The result is expected to be a practical, profitable pathway to reverse marine degradation and restore the environment.Each voyage carries 200 guests and is projected to have 5,000 passengers per ship per year. A portion of all revenues will go directly to R&D, ensuring every expedition funds real, measurable environmental positive impact.Turning “Travel Shame” to Travel PridePositive Polar is looking to transform travel shame into “travel pride” by offering expeditions that allow guests to actively participate in meaningful environmental research with world-class scientists. Its flagship vessel, the Polar Angel, will serve as both a premium cruise ship and a floating ocean restoration embassy and biotechnology laboratory. The ship will feature state-of-the-art scientific facilities, including dedicated lab spaces for researchers and interactive areas for guests to engage as citizen scientists with ongoing studies and comfortable spaces to go deeper into topics combined with relaxation and have fun during the trip.Other benefits include:- Comfort and Exploration: Guests can enjoy amenities such as global cuisine, saunas, hot tubs and wellness areas, ensuring a comfortable and enriching experience. Onboard and offboard ship activities include hikes, zodiac cruises, yoga, expert-led lectures, and premium entertainment.- Immersive Polar Itineraries: Starting in June 2026, Positive Polar will include expeditions to Antarctica, Chile, the Caribbean Sea, Azores, Iceland, Greenland and Svalbard among others. The trips will be carefully timed to follow whale migration routes and maximize opportunities for scientific exploration and wildlife encounters.- Positive Whaler and Oceanographer for a Day Programs: Onboard and ashore there will be optional unique and fun contests related with abilities as an ancient sailor, whale identification, ocean knowledge and science trivia among others for kids with more than 8 years and beyond.Leadership Anchored in Expertise and PassionCEO and Co-founder Captain Hugo Hinrichsen, a Chilean naval engineer, rescue pilot, and reserve frigate captain, brings 27 years of maritime expertise. Raised in Patagonia and later flying missions in Antarctica, he’s witnessed environmental devastation firsthand. His commitment to ocean restoration is deeply personal—shaped by both his Danish whaler ancestry and time living again in southern Chile with his own children.President and Co-founder Dr. Jennifer Bonilla, a Princeton-trained psychologist, combines 25 years of biotech strategy and commercialization experience with a deep passion for whales and cruising. She ensures scientific integrity behind the mission and delivers expeditions that merge luxury with meaningful environmental impact.Positive Polar’s advisors include experts from the cruise industry, marine biology, environmental science, nature focus art and sustainable expeditions. Notable members include cruise expert manager Hans Lagerweij, ecologist Dr. Matthew Savoca, environmental artist Nikki Baxendale, expedition leader Phillip Hunter and former chief scientist of the United Nations Environment Programme Dr. Tim Foresman.For full investor details, visit the Positive Polar Wefunder page. To learn more about Positive Polar’s mission, technology and team, visit https://www.positivepolar.com

