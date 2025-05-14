Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,049 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 402,257 in the last 365 days.

Prime Minister announces Chief Government Whip

CANADA, May 14 - Today, the Prime Minister, Mark Carney, announced that Mark Gerretsen, Member of Parliament for Kingston and the Islands, will serve as Chief Government Whip.

Mr. Gerretsen was first elected as a Member of Parliament in 2015. He has previously served as Deputy Government House Leader, as Parliamentary Secretary to the Leader of the Government in the House of Commons, and as a member of various parliamentary committees.

The decisions made by this new Parliament, starting on May 26, 2025, will be decisive for Canada’s future. We will govern constructively and collaboratively, working with Caucus and across parties in Parliament to deliver the change that Canadians voted for.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Prime Minister announces Chief Government Whip

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more