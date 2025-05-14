California Supreme Court Justice First Guest Speaker at UC Davis Spring Commencements

California Supreme Court Associate Justice Kelli M. Evans will be the first guest speaker at the commencements of the University of California, Davis, as its School of Law leads off the spring graduation season Friday.

