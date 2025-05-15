VulCan Packaging Launches with Industry-Leading aTULC™ Technology, Next-Generation Aluminum Beverage Can Manufacturing

VulCan aTULC Cans

VulCan is the only commercial-scale manufacturer of aTULC™ aluminum cans in North America — ushering in a new era of clean, sustainable beverage packaging.

This is more than a company launch — it's the beginning of a shift in how beverage cans are made in the U.S. We are incredibly proud to bring this proven global technology to market at scale.” — Alvin Widitora, VulCan Managing Director and Co-founder

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- VulCan Packaging Launches with Industry-Leading aTULC™ Technology, Forging a New Era of Aluminum Beverage Can ManufacturingVulCan Packaging proudly announces its official launch, offering the next generation of aluminum beverage cans to North America. Spearheading this bold new venture is Alvin Widitora, Dana Abernathy, and Scott Fore.With the acquisition and operation of the only aTULC™ (aluminum Toyo Ultimate Can) production line in North America, VulCan Packaging is setting a new standard in sustainable, efficient, and consumer-friendly aluminum can manufacturing. This proprietary technology represents a transformative step forward in canmaking, eliminating the need for bisphenol-based coating and water during the forming process — delivering a cleaner, more environmentally conscious product.“This is more than a company launch — it's the beginning of a shift in how beverage cans are made in the U.S.,” said Alvin Widitora, managing director and co-founder at VulCan Packaging. “We are incredibly proud to bring this proven global technology to market at scale, giving our customers a sustainable, high-performance packaging solution built for modern brands and today's consumers.”VulCan Packaging acknowledges Stolle Machinery Company LLC and its leadership team for their instrumental role in bringing VulCan’s vision to fruition. Widitora said “Our partnership reflects a shared commitment to excellence and to ushering in the future of sustainable can manufacturing.”"Stolle appreciates the investment made by the team at VulCan Packaging to supply aTULC cans to the North American market. We are committed to providing the commercial and technical support necessary to advance this incredible technology that is elevating the quality of cans and boosting sustainability for the beverage industry," said Michael Larson, chief executive officer at Stolle Machinery Company LLC.VulCan Packaging also recognizes the critical support of its capital and investment partners, whose belief in the team and mission has made this company launch possible.“To our new team members — thank you for joining our organization. We are committed to investing in your growth and building a company that reflects shared values of innovation, integrity, sustainability, and performance,” said Dana Abernathy, technical director and co-founder at VulCan.“And to our customers — for those who have already placed your trust in us and those we are welcoming to the VulCan family. We look forward to forging the future of packaging together,” added Scott Fore, commercial director and co-founder at VulCan.VulCan Packaging is headquartered in Austin, Texas, with production operations strategically located to serve the growing needs of beverage brands across North America.ABOUT VULCAN PACKAGINGVulCan is the only commercial-scale producer of aTULC™ beverage cans in North America. Based in Austin, Texas, VulCan is redefining beverage packaging with high-performance, premium quality cans with best-in-class graphics. The aTULC can liner system enhances shelf life, elevates brands, and sets new standards in sustainability and design. With breakthrough technology and a cleaner manufacturing process, VulCan delivers next-generation aluminum cans with speed, empowering brands to thrive. ‎Visit vulcanpac.com or linkedin.com/company/vulcanpac for more information.ABOUT STOLLE MACHINERYStolle Machinery is the world’s largest supplier of production machinery for the production of 2-piece cans and ends for beer and beverages. Stolle has numerous locations around the world to build and support their full line of machinery, and is focused on creating sustainable solutions for the worldwide can industry. Visit stollemachinery.com for more information.

