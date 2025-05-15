Dean Fitch Joins Care Predictor as Principal of Growth & Strategy

Dean Fitch

DANA POINT, CA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Care Predictor, the pioneering technology platform designed to enhance behavioral health organizations, has appointed Dean Fitch as Principal of Growth & Strategy.

An industry leader in driving innovation, Care Predictor empowers behavioral healthcare organizations with actionable, data-driven insights and tools to augment clinical and operational performance, ultimately improving both quality of care and organizational outcomes.

Dean will lead sales efforts for Care Predictor and help execute the company’s vision of transforming teams, patient care, and organizational productivity through advanced data analytics and cutting-edge technology. With a proven track record of driving growth, operational efficiency and financial performance, Dean brings a strategic mindset and results-oriented approach to the company.

“Dean’s professional expertise and remarkable ability to build meaningful connections are a perfect embodiment of Care Predictor’s core values,” said Michael Castanon, Care Predictor’s CEO + Founder. “Our mission is to elevate human connection and strengthen the bond between care providers and their clients. Dean’s unique blend of technological insight and deep understanding of people makes him the ideal leader to help us advance this vision.”

Dean’s extensive experience in the behavioral health sector includes his most recent role as Principal at Kipu Health and Co-Founder of Avea by Kipu. His work on Avea highlights his expertise in creating, launching and scaling a successful SaaS platform. A Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist, he began his career by establishing a thriving private practice. During this time, he co-founded and operated Creekview Counseling, an intensive outpatient center. He then served as Clinical Director of Starlite Recovery Center, a residential treatment facility.

These roles provided Dean with a comprehensive understanding of the challenges healthcare organizations face; his aptitude for creating and delivering successful solutions cemented his reputation as a respected leader in operational and technological innovation throughout the field.

“I’m excited to begin a new chapter with Care Predictor as Principal of Growth & Strategy,” said Dean. “It’s a rare gift to help tell a story this meaningful—where science meets empathy, and data becomes a force for healing. We’re on a mission to help organizations hire, develop, and retain the people who make care work: the therapists, the care teams, the culture builders. All in a way that improves client outcomes, staff experience, operations and revenue.”

“Care Predictor is committed to helping care providers achieve the best possible outcomes. I am thrilled Dean will be joining our team - he is a proven force whose proficiency in forging strong client relationships and facilitating organizational growth will be instrumental in realizing this mission,” Castanon concluded.

About Care Predictor

Care Predictor is an innovative intelligence platform that provides scientifically-validated tools and data-driven insights to behavioral healthcare organizations, empowering them to deliver the highest quality of care while achieving sustainable growth. To learn more about Care Predictor, visit https://carepredictor.com/.



