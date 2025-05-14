Attorney General Ford Launches Webpage for Nevadans to Report Issues with Social Security Payments

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford announced the launch of a new webpage to collect reports from Nevadans who have experienced disruptions or issues with their Social Security payments. If the information received from Nevadans shows evidence that their legal rights have been violated, it may be used as evidence in potential future litigation.

"Any Nevadan who experiences a disruption or delay in Social Security benefits should inform my office so that, if the time comes, we may be able to take any appropriate action,” said AG Ford. “I will not allow the Trump administration to destroy a safety net that protects hundreds of thousands of Nevadans. Nevadans paid into this system to protect their future, and I will stand against any efforts to strip that protection away.”

The Trump administration has implemented disastrous changes to the Social Security Administration (SSA). These changes include a proposed 15% cut to the SSA’s workforce as well as gutting phone services while also dismantling field offices. The cutting of phone services means that Nevadans must perform any transactions that require proof of identity either online or in-person, even if they live in the state’s rural or frontier communities. In addition, an SSA office in Las Vegas has been set to close on June 1, 2025.

As Nevadans reckon with these new burdensome changes, the Office of the Attorney General wants to ensure that legally protected social security benefits are still being sent to those who are entitled to them. Nevadans who have experienced disruptions can inform the Office of the Attorney General here.

