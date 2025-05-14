Attorney General Ford Sues Trump Administration to Stop Illegal Tariffs That Are Inflicting Chaos on the American Economy

Carson City, NV — Today, Nevada Attorney General Aaron D. Ford joined a coalition of 12 attorneys general in filing a lawsuit to block President Trump’s illegal tariffs. The case challenges four of President Trump’s executive orders that claim the power to increase tariffs worldwide without congressional action. The case — State of Oregon, et al., v. Trump, et al. — was filed in the U.S. Court of International Trade.

“The president has certain authority to impose tariffs, but the approach he has taken is not only unlawful but also completely disrupts both the global economy and the day-to-day lives of Nevadans trying to make ends meet,” said AG Ford. “When the president oversteps his authority, I will meet him in court. His actions here are a monumental overstep, and we’re suing to address it.”

The lawsuit challenges President Trump’s executive orders calling for higher tariffs on most products worldwide. These tariffs impose a 145% tariff on most products from China; a 25% tariff on most products from Canada and Mexico; and 10% tariffs on most products from the rest of the world. It also challenges President Trump’s plan to raise tariffs on imports from 46 other trading partners on July 9.

Experts have estimated that the tariffs could impose $985 million in new costs on Nevada businesses based on the rate of imported goods into the Silver State. These new expenses are passed down to Nevada consumers.

Under Article I of the Constitution, only Congress has the “Power To lay and collect Taxes, Duties, Imposts and Excises.” The executive orders cite the powers granted by the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA), but that law applies only when an emergency presents “unusual and extraordinary threat” from abroad and does not give the President the power to impose tariffs. Congress enacted IEEPA in 1977. No President had imposed tariffs based on IEEPA until President Trump did so this year.

In joining the case, AG Ford joins lead Attorneys General Dan Rayfield from Oregon and Kris Mayes from Arizona, as well as the attorneys general of Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Maine, Minnesota, New Mexico, New York and Vermont.

