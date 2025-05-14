Auditor General DeFoor Serves as a BC3 Commencement Speaker, Encourages Students to Choose their own Path

BUTLER, Pa. – Auditor General Timothy L. DeFoor today served as a commencement speaker at Butler County Community College’s (BC3) 57th commencement ceremony where he spoke to students about his personal experience as a community college graduate and the path ahead for them.

“Leave here tonight knowing that you have the skills to succeed in your career and in life,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “Butler County Community College may be the ‘YOU ARE HERE’ mark on the map, but you aren’t staying here. You get to pick the next stop on your path.

“You have already overcome so many odds, so you are prepared for what’s next. Make a path to a place you never thought you would be. Step out of your comfort zone, because that’s where true learning begins, and you discover who you are. And always remember, the education you received here will provide the direction and skills you need to succeed. The same way my degree from a community college did for me,” Auditor General DeFoor told the graduates.

Auditor General DeFoor graduated from Harrisburg Area Community College (HACC) with an associate degree in paralegal studies. During his speech, he spoke about how his path was different than that of his siblings and other people he knew. However, he used the skills he acquired at HACC to pursue a bachelor’s degree from the University of Pittsburgh, a master’s degree from Harrisburg University, and then go on to serve Pennsylvania as Auditor General.

“I can tell you firsthand, serving my community has been one of the greatest gifts I could have ever given,” Auditor General DeFoor said. “The rewards have made me a better person and helped guide me on the path I am now. So, my fellow community college graduates, when someone asks you, ‘which path do you want your BC3 degree to take you?’ Simply say to them, ‘Any path I choose.”

