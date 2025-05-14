NEBRASKA, May 14 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov Pillen Joins Republican Governors in Recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month and Israel’s Independence Day

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined Republican governors in a statement of support for Jewish American Heritage Month and standing in solidarity with Israel on the 77th anniversary of its independence.

In addition to the joint statement, Gov. Pillen said: "Jewish people have had a strong and dynamic influence on Nebraska since its territorial beginnings and have made significant contributions across our state. We stand united in soundly rejecting all forms of antisemitism. I appreciate the partnerships we have fostered so far and look forward to strengthening the bond between Nebraska and Israel moving forward."

Gov. Pillen will sign a proclamation recognizing Jewish American Heritage Month tomorrow.

In their statement, the Republican Governors wrote:

“As public servants and governors, we are proud to recognize May as Jewish American Heritage Month. We encourage all Americans to honor and celebrate the profound historical, cultural, and economic contributions of Jewish Americans who continue to enrich our communities and strengthen our nation. In our classrooms and at the kitchen table, we encourage our citizens to learn more about the strong heritage of our nation’s Jewish American community that has long been a part of our nation’s fabric, beginning with the Revolutionary War.

“The United States was proudly the first nation to recognize the State of Israel, cementing what has been an unbreakable bond for nearly 80 years. We reaffirm our continued, unwavering support for the nation of Israel and her people.

“We stand in solidarity with our nation’s Jewish community, and we condemn the rampant antisemitism, vile religious bigotry, and brutal terrorism that still festers in our country and across the globe.”

Signatories to the statement include: Governor Kay Ivey (AL), Governor Mike Dunleavy (AK), Governor Sarah Sanders (AR), Governor Ron DeSantis (FL), Governor Brian Kemp (GA), Governor Brad Little (ID), Governor Mike Braun (IN), Governor Kim Reynolds (IA), Governor Jeff Landry (LA), Governor Tate Reeves (MS), Governor Mike Kehoe (MO), Governor Greg Gianforte (MT), Governor Jim Pillen (NE), Governor Joe Lombardo (NV), Governor Kelly Ayotte (NH), Governor Kelly Armstrong (ND), Governor Mike DeWine (OH), Governor Kevin Stitt (OK), Governor Jenniffer González-Colón (PR), Governor Henry McMaster (SC), Governor Larry Rhoden (SD), Governor Bill Lee (TN), Governor Greg Abbott (TX), Governor Spencer Cox (UT), Governor Phil Scott (VT), Governor Glenn Youngkin (VA), Governor Patrick Morrisey (WV), and Governor Mark Gordon (WY).