Swearing-In Ceremony for Benson Held in Nance County Court

A swearing-in ceremony was held for Aaron Benson, Clerk Magistrate for Nance County Court in the 5th Judicial District. Benson will also serve the district court as an ex officio clerk. He was formally sworn in during a ceremony held on May 13, 2025. The event was hosted by County Court Judge Stephen Twiss and District Court Judge Rachel Daugherty.

Benson replaces Clerk Magistrate Shirley Stuart-Monroe, who served the area as a Dual Clerk for the previous 17 years.

Benson works in the 5th Judicial District with fellow clerk magistrates: Carly Noack of Aurora, Jodie Roberts of Osceola, Ellen Faltys of Schuyler, Diane Wagner of Wahoo, Deanne Uhrmacher of David City, Lisa Langan of Albion, Lindsay Meister of Columbus, Kimberly Haberman of Seward, Maria Segura-Rodriguez of Central City, and Allison O’Neill of York.

As Clerk Magistrate, Benson will work under the general direction of County Court Judges Stephen Twiss, Lynelle Homolka, Denise Kracl, Andrew Lange, and C. Jo Petersen. As ex officio clerk, he will provide support to District Court Judges Rachel Daugherty, Christina Marroquin, and James Stecker.



Photos: Judge Stephen Twiss presents Certificate of Appointment to Clerk Magistrate Aaron Benson alongside Judge Rachel Daugherty.