Summary of Incident: Border Patrol Agent and subject killed during vehicle stop in Vermont

This notification is being issued to the public pursuant to the CBP policy regarding Notification and Review Procedures for Certain Deaths and Deaths in Custody and the Department of Homeland Security FY 2021 Appropriation (H. Rept. 116-458) reporting requirements related to CBP-involved deaths.

On January 19, 2025, a Border Patrol Agent (BPA) assigned to a Homeland Security Investigations Task Force notified United States Border Patrol (USBP), Newport Station management of a report that two individuals, an adult male and adult female, had checked in to a hotel wearing black tactical gear on January 13, 2025. The report also indicated that at least one individual was openly carrying a firearm, and both were observed arriving in a blue Toyota Prius. The BPA advised station management that state and federal law enforcement officers had previously identified the male as a German citizen, in possession of a H1B visa with unknown immigration status. The female was identified as a U.S. citizen.

On January 20, 2025, at approximately 2:36 p.m., a second BPA assigned to Newport Station, operating a USBP vehicle, initiated a vehicle stop of the blue Toyota Prius at mile marker 169 of the southbound lanes on Interstate 91 near Coventry, VT, approximately 7.8 highway miles southwest of the Derby Line Port of Entry and approximately 6.5 miles south of the United States – Canada international border. The Prius was driven by the female and registered owner of the vehicle. The male was sitting in the passenger seat. At approximately 2:57 p.m. and 3:01 p.m., additional BPAs as well as the Vermont State Police (VSP) arrived to assist while the primary BPA requested records checks on both individuals.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., BPAs asked the driver and passenger to exit the vehicle for questioning. BPAs reported that the driver suddenly drew a firearm and opened fire, striking a BPA. Four BPAs were on scene, and a single BPA returned fire on the female driver with his service-issued weapon, striking her once in the arm and once in the leg. The same BPA reported that the passenger began drawing a firearm from his side, and the BPA ordered him to stop. The BPA reported the man failed to comply, and the BPA fired his service-issued weapon striking the passenger twice in the chest.

The BPA who discharged his firearm fired approximately eight rounds during the incident. The driver discharged approximately four rounds during the incident. Two firearms were later recovered at the scene that were in the driver’s and passenger’s possession.

At approximately 3:12 p.m., a BPA requested immediate assistance from emergency medical services (EMS) and requested additional backup via agency radio. Approximately one minute later, a BPA relayed via agency radio that another BPA had sustained a critical gunshot wound to the neck. On scene BPAs and a VSP Trooper immediately rendered aid to the injured BPA. A police officer from the Newport Police Department (NPD) arrived to assist and transported the injured BPA with the assistance of another BPA to North Country Hospital in an NPD vehicle, where the BPA ultimately succumbed to his wound. After BPAs on scene arrested the driver, VSP Troopers and NPD Officers attempted to place a tourniquet on her leg while awaiting the arrival of emergency medical services.

At approximately 3:22 p.m., Newport Emergency Medical Services (NEMS) arrived at the scene and assumed medical care of the passenger and driver. NEMS transported the driver to the North Country Hospital (NCH) with an escort by NPD. NEMS assessed the passenger on scene but did not render aid after observing that he had no vital signs.

After securing the scene, VSP found several suspicious packages wrapped in aluminum foil inside the subject vehicle initiated an investigation by the VSP Bomb Squad. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) special agents responded and assumed control of the scene.

On January 21, 2025, at approximately 1:00 a.m., the VSP Bomb Squad cleared the vehicle. At approximately 3:39 a.m., VSP took custody of the passenger’s remains. VSP and CBP Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) personnel transported the passenger’s body to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Burlington, VT. Medical Examiner personnel advised OPR the preliminary cause of death was trauma, and the preliminary manner of death was homicide. The medical examiner’s office advised OPR they will provide a copy of the final autopsy report when it becomes available and listed the passenger’s date and time of death as January 20, 2025, at 3:15 p.m.

The FBI and the United States Attorney’s Office, District of Vermont are investigating this incident and OPR is reviewing it. The Department of Homeland Security Office of Inspector General was notified.

Additional: On February 6, 2025, the driver was indicted in the U.S. District Court for the District of Vermont for intentionally using a deadly weapon towards federal law enforcement in violation of 18 U.S.C. §§ 111(a), (b), and for the use and discharge of a firearm during an assault with a deadly weapon in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 924(c)(1)(A)(iii).