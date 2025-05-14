CBP Seizes nearly 150,000 Contraband Cigarettes from Couple arriving on Cruise Ship

The Value in California of the 749 Cartons seized was estimated at nearly $60K

CBP officers inspecting 749 cartons of contraband cigarettes at Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal.

LOS ANGELES— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers assigned to the Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport discovered 749 cartons of illegally imported cigarettes concealed in 10 pieces of luggage from a couple arriving in a cruise ship from Ensenada, Mexico.

On April 17, two female passengers traveling together, disembarked an ocean liner arriving to Long Beach Cruise Ship Terminal, and presented themselves for CBP inspection.

During the inspection CBP discovered 10 pieces of luggage full of cigarettes. Although the travelers presented purchase receipts, they were unable to provide the appropriate permits to import such a quantity of tobacco products.

CBP officers found 326 cartons of Newport 100’s, 58 cartons of Newport regulars,112 cartons of Marlboro Red, 43 cartons of Marlboro Silver, and 210 cartons of Marlboro Gold cigarettes.

Large quantities of cigarettes are considered “commercial” not personal use; therefore, an importer permit from the U.S. Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) is required. In addition, tobacco product labels must meet FDA standards, such as including nicotine warnings and accurate product descriptions.

“The importation of tobacco products is highly regulated from both tax and consumer safety perspectives,” said Cheryl M. Davies, CBP Director of Field Operations in Los Angeles. “Travelers who intentionally disregard U.S. importation laws and regulations often pay a high price.”

Based on a low-end estimate of $80 dollars a carton in the state of California, the total value of the cigarettes is estimated to be $59,920.

All 749 cartons were seized and will be destroyed under CBP supervision.

“Selling illegally imported cigarettes could yield high profits for underground vendors due to the low cost of cigarettes when purchased overseas and the evasion of taxes owed upon import,” said Africa R. Bell, CBP Port Director of Los Angeles/Long Beach Seaport. “This type of scheme not only evades revenue owed to the United States but may be harmful to the American consumer. CBP officers at our nation’s largest seaport complex, remain committed to enforcing our laws and to protect the American public.”

