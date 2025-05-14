April arrests by Maine Border Patrol hit 24-year peak

HOULTON, Maine — The number of April arrests by the United States Border Patrol (USBP) in Maine is the highest in a single month in nearly 24 years. Altogether, 113 illegal aliens were arrested from 16 countries of origin. This increase in apprehensions is not the result of more people illegally crossing the border in Maine, but instead from expanded United States Border Patrol enforcement throughout the state.

Due to the significant increase in arrests, the Houlton Sector coordinated air transport with Immigration and Customs Enforcement – Enforcement Removal Operations (ICE ERO) to transfer 29 apprehended subjects from Portland, Maine on Sunday to other parts of the country for further processing.

Acting Chief Patrol Agent Craig Shepley said, “Here in Maine, Border Patrol Agents are working 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to keep our border secure. If you attempt to cross the border illegally, you will be apprehended. If you are present in the United States without a legal status, you will be detained and removed in accordance with all applicable immigration laws.”

Houlton Sector enforcement operations proactively identify, locate, and arrest criminal aliens unlawfully present in the United States. The majority of illegal aliens encountered in Maine crossed the southwest border in previous years.

Illegal entries crossing the international border between Canada and the United States have decreased in Maine. Acting Chief Patrol Agent Shepley attributes this to several factors including strong partnerships, consequence delivery, and a back-to-basics approach balancing personnel, technology, and infrastructure to secure the border.

CBP Home is now offering a voluntary, incentivized process for illegal aliens in the United States to return to their home country or another country that will accept them. Participants use the CBP Home App to record their intention to voluntarily depart the United States. Eligible aliens may qualify for travel assistance, document help, and de-prioritization for detention and removal while preparing to leave. Any illegal alien who uses the app and confirms their departure through the app will receive a $1000 stipend. Illegal aliens can start the process by visiting the CBP Home App at https://go.dhs.gov/wqB.