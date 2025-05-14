Council President Kate Stewart to Hold Media Availability on May 15 at 1 p.m.

MARYLAND, May 14 - For Immediate Release: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

ROCKVILLE, Md., May 14, 2025—On Thursday, May 15 at 1 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Kate Stewart will hold a media availability to discuss the Council’s preliminary agreement on the Fiscal Year (FY) 2026 Operating Budget following the straw vote. The Council’s final vote on the budget will occur on May 22 with the FY26 fiscal year beginning on July 1.

Council President Stewart will explain key components of the $7.7 billion operating budget including decisions made about property and income taxes, the funding plan for Montgomery County Public Schools, and resources for essential community services.

Stewart will also recap the Council’s Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month commemoration and preview the next United in Service and Support webinar for federal workers which is scheduled on May 28.

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media. The public can view the media availability on the Council’s Facebook page (@MontgomeryCountyMdCouncil).

Members of the news media must RSVP before 12 p.m. on May 15 to Lucia Jimenez at [email protected] to receive the Zoom login information.

