New Leadership Playbook Confronts Generation’s Loneliness to Get Gen Z Into the Game

Leaders now have a new playbook to help them coach their employees to master the essential soft skills that terrify so many of them.

“Managers often are surprised that their employees lack the skills that they developed so early in their careers - small talk, asking for help and connecting” says workplace researcher: Colleen McFarland. Her latest book is "Get Gen Z Into the Game, The Playbook for Winning with Young Talent."

Nearly three-quarters of Gen Z workers (born 1997–2012) struggle with loneliness, studies show. Get Gen Z Into the Game provides a playbook for leaders to turn this around.

"Gen Z’s struggle with loneliness and engagement isn’t a character flaw—it’s a symptom of a rapidly shifting world,” writes Jia Jiang, best-selling author of Rejection Proof.

Remote work and the tidal wave of Zoom calls are harming younger workers creating challenges for leaders like JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon and other leaders featured in the book.

“Younger employees need to meet a broader range of people at work and collaborate in the real world,” McFarland explains.

“These employees can improve their performance, health, and career prospects by learning to seek out different perspectives, think critically, speak forcefully and respectfully, and build up the thick skin they need to do their job.”

That’s where "Get Gen Z into the Game" comes in.

Its modern, actionable tools and strategies can help reduce absenteeism and turnover and improve productivity. Managers can learn to model relationship-building behaviors and coach team members effectively.



What Leaders Will Learn:

✅ How to balance high expectations with humanity to improve performance.

✅ How to coach essential soft skills to help Gen Z become reliable, proactive, and confident contributors.

✅ How to refine their own networking skills so they can teach and demonstrate them to their teams.

✅ How to turbocharge Gen Z performance by forging strong workplace connections and driving measurable results.

Expert Praise for "Get Gen Z Into the Game"

"This book is a playbook for leaders committed to showing up for this remarkable generation as they navigate the workplace and beyond."

— Jen Marr, Founder & CEO, Showing Up, LLC

"Colleen McFarland goes beyond traditional leadership approaches by recognizing how AI is reshaping the workplace. Her insights help leaders blend human connection with AI and other technology to engage Gen Z effectively."

— Peter Klein, Founder, Educated Change

“Colleen lays out practical strategies to help leaders coach young employees into high-performing, confident contributors."

— Jia Jiang, Author of Rejection Proof

Availability

“Get Gen Z Into the Game” is available now on “Amazon and Kindle.”

