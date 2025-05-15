Seventy2 Capital Ranks 20th on Barron’s 2025 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams

Our ‘can do, will do’ attitude enables us to scale our practice while maintaining a culture of collaboration and service, and I am excited to see what our team accomplishes next.” — Paul Carlson, CEO, Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management, a client-centered, independent wealth management practice headquartered in the Washington DC – Baltimore region, announced today that they have ranked number 20 on Barron’s 2025 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams. View the full list here. The practice was also on the list in 2023 and 2024.

“We are honored to be recognized by Barron’s as a Top Wealth Management Team for our third consecutive year!” stated Paul Carlson, CEO & Co-Founder. “Seventy2 Capital has worked hard to create a place where financial advisors can focus on their clients and still benefit from independence. Our ‘can do, will do’ attitude enables us to scale our practice while maintaining a culture of collaboration and service, and I am excited to see what our team accomplishes next.”

The Barron’s 2025 Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams list ranks wealth advisory teams that serve individuals and families based on a variety of factors, both quantitative and qualitative. They consider each practice’s size, structure, regulatory records, credentials, and resources available to serve clients. This list is meant to act as a starting point for clients in search of financial guidance. You can learn more about their methodology here.

About Seventy2 Capital

Seventy2 Capital is a full-service, independent wealth management practice committed to supporting individuals, families, and business owners to achieve their financial goals. We are passionate about the work we do for our clients. We form a deep understanding of our client’s goals and values and then develop and implement customized strategies that fit those objectives. For more information, please visit www.seventy2capital.com.

About Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network

For more than 20 years, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), the independent brokerage arm of Wells Fargo & Company, has simplified independence by partnering with successful financial advisors and fostering a mutual passion for doing what’s right for clients. www.wfafinet.com

Investment products and services are offered through Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network, LLC (WFAFN), Member SIPC. Seventy2 Capital Wealth Management is a separate entity from WFAFN.

About Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams

2025 Barron's Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2025; Data Compiled by Barron's based on the time period from Jan. 2024 - Dec. 2024 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

2024 Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded May 2024; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2023 – Dec. 2023 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 250 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

2023 Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams: Awarded April 2023; Data Compiled by Barron’s based on the time period from Jan. 2022 – Dec. 2022 (Source: Barrons.com).

The Barron’s Top 100 Private Wealth Management Teams are evaluated on a range of factors for the Financial Advisor and their team, who specialize in serving individuals and families. Factors included in the ratings include their previous year’s size and shape, the regulatory records and credentials of their members, and the resources they have at their disposal to serve their client bases. Self-completed questionnaire was used for rating. This rating is not related to the quality of the investment advice and based solely on the disclosed criteria.

