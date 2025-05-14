Secretary of State Tre Hargett Recognizes 2025 Public Library Management Institute Program Graduates

May 14, 2025

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett recently recognized 15 local library directors as 2025 graduates of the Public Library Management Institute (PLMI).

Participants who graduated earned their certification through the three-year program that is sponsored by the Tennessee State Library & Archives.

“Congratulations to these dedicated Tennesseans on this fantastic achievement through the Public Library Management Institute,” said Secretary Hargett. “Their participation and the sacrifices made throughout their journeys will help them remain effective servants at their local libraries and in their communities.”

This year’s graduates include:

• Summer Boyd, East Hickman Public Library

• Robin Burgin, Sequatchie County Public Library

• Gabby Cato, Gallatin Public Library of Sumner County

• Amy Corbitt, Millersville Public Library of Sumner County

• Lori Cox, West Polk Public Library

• Erin Crockett, Carroll County Library

• Melissa Dawes, Charles Ralph Holland Memorial Library

• Ann Gray, Carolyn Stewart Public Library

• Kelly Harris, Rocky Top Public Library

• Kathy Gammon, Lobelville Public Library

• Katie Hollandsworth, Mildred G. Fields Memorial Library

• Cathy Lake Black, Orena Humphreys Public Library

• Courtney Mercurio, Coffee County Lannom Memorial Public Library

• Briana Pagdon, Etowah Carnegie Library

• Sarah Walizer, Sevier County / Kodak Branch

The Public Library Management Institute is a three-year program designed to focus on management, leadership, and partnership skills for directors of small and medium-sized libraries or library branches who do not have MLS degrees but manage libraries that are part of the Tennessee Regional Library System. Participants attend three five-day workshops, once per year over three years, to receive enhanced leadership and library management continuing education.

“This unique professional development opportunity not only benefits participants and their communities, but all librarians across the state because graduates now have the ability to share both their training and experiences with their peers,” said State Librarian and Archivist Jamie Ritter.

The Institute is intended to extend the comprehensive training program provided through the Tennessee Regional Library System and appropriate training offered by private and government organizations. Since the PLMI’s first graduating class in 1997, 243 people have used this resource to strengthen both management and leadership skills.

The Tennessee State Library & Archives, a division of the Department of State, is Tennessee’s premier genealogical research facility. It collects and preserves books, journals, maps, photographs, records, and other documents of historical and reference value, focusing on Tennessee and its citizens.

The Library & Archives is also home to many irreplaceable historical documents, including Tennessee's three Constitutions. To plan your visit today, please click here.

###