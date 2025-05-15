Leading Boston Facial Plastic Surgeon Dr. Ezzat Adds GetHairMD™ Non-Surgical Hair Solutions

By integrating GetHairMD's comprehensive approach with our existing aesthetic treatments, we can now address the full spectrum of facial aesthetics, including the critical component of healthy hair.” — D. Waleed Ezzat

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Center for Facial Plastics, under the leadership of double board-certified facial plastic surgeon Dr. Waleed Ezzat, is pleased to announce a new partnership with GetHairMD™, a comprehensive provider of non-surgical hair restoration solutions. This collaboration will bring a complete suite of advanced hair loss treatments to patients in Boston.Hair loss affects over 50% of adult men and over 40% of adult women in the United States, often causing significant emotional distress and impacting self-confidence. Through this partnership, The Boston Center for Facial Plastics will now offer patients access to GetHairMD's full range of FDA-cleared hair restoration solutions.The partnership introduces a customized, multi-faceted approach to hair restoration that complements Dr. Ezzat's existing expertise in facial aesthetics."Hair loss is a deeply personal concern that affects not just appearance but confidence and psychological well-being," said Dr. Waleed Ezzat. "By integrating GetHairMD's comprehensive approach with our existing aesthetic treatments, we can now address the full spectrum of facial aesthetics, including the critical component of healthy hair. This aligns perfectly with our philosophy of treating the whole patient and enhancing natural beauty."Each patient's hair growth journey at The Boston Center for Facial Plastics will begin with a thorough consultation and evaluation, including testing with the HairMetrix device to track progress in their journey. This personalized approach ensures that treatment plans address the unique needs of each individual."Our partnership with Dr. Ezzat represents an important expansion of access to advanced hair restoration solutions in the Boston area," said Paul Herchman, CEO of GetHairMD. "Dr. Ezzat's reputation for excellence in facial aesthetics, combined with his commitment to personalized patient care, makes this collaboration particularly valuable for Boston residents seeking comprehensive solutions for hair loss."This partnership reflects both organizations' dedication to providing the highest quality care using advanced techniques and technologies. The Boston Center for Facial Plastics will maintain its reputation for excellence while expanding its services to include this important aspect of facial aesthetics.Patients will benefit from the combined expertise of Dr. Ezzat's extensive training in facial aesthetics and GetHairMD's specialized knowledge in hair restoration, creating a unique treatment experience that addresses both the medical and aesthetic aspects of hair loss.About Dr. Waleed Ezzat and The Boston Center for Facial PlasticsDr. Waleed Ezzat is a double board-certified facial plastic surgeon specializing in a comprehensive range of facial aesthetic and reconstructive procedures. As Clinical Associate Professor at both Boston University School of Medicine and Tufts University School of Medicine, Dr. Ezzat brings academic rigor and advanced surgical techniques to his practice. The Boston Center for Facial Plastics is dedicated to providing exceptional patient care through personalized treatment plans that enhance natural beauty while maintaining each individual's unique characteristics.For more information about Dr. Ezzat and The Boston Center for Facial Plastics, please visit their website at www.drezzatmd.com About GetHairMD™GetHairMD is a network of experienced physicians with expertise in all forms and causes of hair loss. The company offers a multi-modality approach, combining advanced technology with doctor-supervised care to achieve optimal hair restoration results, exceeding a 90% success rate. GetHairMD has grown from a single location to over 50 locations nationally.For more information about GetHairMD, please visit our website at www.gethairmd.com

