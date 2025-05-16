AdQuick Achieves SOC 2® Type II Certification, Strengthening Trust in Out‑of‑Home Advertising Technology

Our partners—ranging from Fortune 500 advertisers to the largest OOH publishers—entrust AdQuick with sensitive planning data and mission‑critical workflows.” — Chris Gadek, AdQuick CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AdQuick , the leading out‑of‑home (OOH) advertising platform powering data‑driven planning, buying, and measurement, today announced that it has successfully completed its System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2Type II audit. This milestone comes after a year of close collaboration with major OAAA Megabrand advertisers, agency partners, and top-tier OOH publishers across North America and Europe. AdQuick’s commitment to the highest standards of security, confidentiality, and operational integrity has been recognized through this important certification, providing added reassurance for our clients and partners.“Our partners—ranging from Fortune 500 advertisers to the largest OOH publishers—entrust AdQuick with sensitive planning data and mission‑critical workflows,” said Chris Gadek, CEO of AdQuick. “Earning SOC 2 Type II certification validates the rigor of our security program and gives every stakeholder the confidence to scale their out‑of‑home investments through our platform.”What SOC 2 Type II Certification Means for AdQuick-Enterprise‑grade security posture: The independent examination confirms that AdQuick’s controls for security, availability, and confidentiality operate effectively over time, ensuring robust protection of client and partner data.-Accelerated procurement cycles: With SOC 2 Type II attestation in hand, procurement and InfoSec reviews for large brands and publishers are streamlined, enabling faster onboarding and time‑to‑value.-Foundation for continuous innovation: A hardened infrastructure positions AdQuick to deliver new privacy‑forward measurement and automation features without compromising trust.-Deepens agency collaboration: Certified security clears the path for agencies to integrate directly with AdQuick APIs and planning tools, accelerating bespoke OOH solutions for shared clients.Benefits for the Out‑of‑Home IndustryRaises the bar for OOH technology providers. AdQuick’s certification demonstrates that sophisticated security and compliance is now table‑stakes for modern OOH workflows.Facilitates deeper data collaboration. Brand marketers and media owners can confidently share campaign performance, inventory, and audience data, unlocking richer insights and more measurable outcomes.Expands access to premium advertisers. Enterprises previously hesitant to engage in OOH due to security concerns can now participate, driving incremental spend and accelerating sector growth.Access the AdQuick SOC 2 Trust CenterStakeholders can review AdQuick’s security policies, compliance reports, and request access to the full SOC 2 Type II report at http://trust.adquick.com About AdQuickAdQuick is the all‑in‑one technology platform that makes out‑of‑home advertising easy to plan, purchase, and measure. By connecting advertisers to an unrivaled marketplace of media owners and layering proprietary data and automation, AdQuick enables marketers to launch hyper‑targeted, measurable OOH campaigns in minutes—not months. Headquartered in New York, AdQuick supports out-of-home advertisers, agencies, and publishers in more than 40 countries.Press Contactpress@adquick.com

